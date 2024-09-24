22BDL7319L/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Power loop through
|For 230V environments: 16 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 8 cabinets or less
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
Accessories
|Power cable
|1 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Power connector
|3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Side angle (degree)
|45
|Receiving card quantity
|1 pcs
|IP rating
|IP30
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S Plus
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminum
|Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
|32768
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.125
|Cabinet size (mm)
|500x250x40
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|256 x 128
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|22"
|Weight (KG)
|3.26Kg (±163g)
|Receving card brand
|Novastar
Power
|Input voltage
|AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
|Max. power cons. AC (W)
|<65
|Max. power cons. BC (W)
|<85
|Black screen power cons. (W)
|<9
|Typical power cons. (W)
|<21.67
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
Miscellaneous
|Fire retardancy certification
|BS 476 Part7:1997
|DIN4102-1
|UL94
|Conformal coating
|Yes (LED Module Bottom side and HUB board)
|Warranty
|2 years
|Regulatory approvals
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|RoHS
|FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
|EAC
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Picture enhancement
|Wide color gamut display
|Placement
|Landscape
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Refresh rate(Hz)
|2100~3900 (14 bits:3900Hz)
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|3500:1
|Brightness uniformity
|>=97%
|Aspect ratio
|2:1
|Calibration(brightness/color)
|Supported
|Color temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Brightness before calibration
|1200 nits
|Color temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Usage
|Indoor
|Brightness after calibration
|900 nits
Module
|LED type
|SMD 1515 Copper wire
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|1.9
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100,000 at half brightness
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Module size (WxH in mm)
|249.9x249.9 (tolerance: +0.05 / -0.1)
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|128x128
Packaging Data
|Dimension of packaging (mm)
|650x421x224
Philips L-Line 7000 Series
22″
22BDL7219L/00
22"
Direct View LED
22″
22BDL7319L/00
22"
Direct View LED
22″
22BDL7539L/00
22"
Direct View LED
22″
22BDL7531L/00
22"
Direct View LED
22″
22BDL7524L/00
22"
Direct View LED
22″
22BDL7431L/00
22"
Direct View LED
31″
31BDL7219L/00
31''
Direct View LED
31″
31BDL7319L/00
31''
Direct View LED
31″
31BDL7439L/00
31''
Direct View LED
31″
31BDL7539L/00
31''
Direct View LED
31″
31BDL7331L/00
31''
Direct View LED
31″
31BDL7531L/00
31''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7219L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7319L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7439L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7539L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7331L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7431L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7424L/00
41''
Direct View LED
40″
41BDL7524L/00
41''
Direct View LED
