Philips L-Line 7000 Series

22BDL7219L/00

No limits. No boundaries. Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Signal control loop throughRJ45
Power loop throughFor 230V environments: 16 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 8 cabinets or less
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight

Accessories

Power cable1 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Power connector3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
Data connectorRJ45
Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Side angle (degree)90
IP ratingIP30
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminum
Receiving card spec.A5S Plus
Cabinet size (mm)500x250x40
Cabinet area (m2)0.125
Cabinet pixels ( Dot )32768
Receving card brandNovastar
Weight (KG)3.43 (±172g)
Cabinet diagonal (inch)22"
Cabinet resolution (W x H)256 x128

Power

Input voltageAC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
Max. power cons. AC (W)<65
Max. power cons. BC (W)<85
Black screen power cons. (W)<9
Typical power cons. (W)<21.67

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C

Miscellaneous

Fire retardancy certificationBS 476 Part7:1997
DIN4102-1
UL94
Conformal coatingYes (LED Module Bottom side and HUB board)
Warranty2 years
Regulatory approvalsEN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
EAC

Picture/Display

Picture enhancementWide color gamut display
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
PlacementLandscape
Refresh rate(Hz)2100~3900 (14 bits:3900Hz)
Contrast ratio (typical)3500:1
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Brightness uniformity>=97%
Aspect ratio2:1
Calibration(brightness/color)Supported
Brightness before calibration1200 nits
Color temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Color temperature default6500±500 K
UsageIndoor
Brightness after calibration900 nits

Module

LED typeSMD 1515 Copper wire
Pixel pitch (mm)1.9
LED lifetime(Hrs)100,000 at half brightness
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Module resolution (WxH pixels)128x128
Module size (WxH in mm)249.9x249.9 (tolerance: +0.05 / -0.1)

Packaging Data

Dimension of packaging (mm)650x421x224
Show more specs

