T-Line 10” Control Display

10BDL5051T/00

From room booking and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power-over-Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsmicro SD
USB 2.0 (x1)
USB C
Audio output3.5mm jack
External controlRJ45
Video outputHDMI

Convenience

Screen saving functionsLow Brightness
Other convenienceG sensor
NFC
Kensington lock
Programmable side LED3 sides
Network controllableWiFi
BT 5.0
Ethernet
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Picture performanceAdvanced color control
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x1)
USB A to C cable
HDMI cable

Dimensions

Set Width262 mm
Product weight0.8 kg
Set Height164 mm
Set Depth (inch)0.97
Product weight (lb)1.63 lb
Wall Mount75 x 75mm
Set Depth24.75 mm
Set Width (inch)10.32
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)22 (L/R), 14 (T/B)
Set Height (inch)6.46

Internal Player

Wifi802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
2.4/5GHz
Storage16GB EMMC
Memory2GB DDR4
CPURK3568

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 1.5W

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)18 W
Consumption (Typical)4 W
Mains powerDC12V +/- 5%, 2A, IEEE 802.03at PoE+

Operating conditions

Humidity range (storage) [RH]10-85% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]30-80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-10 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Response time (typical)35 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Aspect ratio16:10
Diagonal screen size (inch)10.1''
Optimum resolution1280 x 800
Operating systemAndroid 13
Panel resolution1280 x 800
Diagonal screen size (metric)25.6 cm
Display colors16.7 million
Brightness350 cd/m²

Interactivity

Touch points10 simultaneous touch points
Protection glass0.7 mm tempered safety glass
Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Downloads

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

10BDL5051T/00

Leaflet

French

Downloads

10BDL5051T/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

10BDL5051T/00

T-Line 10” Control Display

10″
image

10BDL5051T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

Contact

Get in touch