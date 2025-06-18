10BDL4551T/00

Made for results
T-Line
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Built-in camera and speakers
The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.
Power over Ethernet (PoE+)
Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.
Internal memory
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
CMND & Deploy
Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the PPDS App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.
Teach smarter
T-Line inspires brilliant thinking through connectivity, creativity and collaboration.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|25.6
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|10.1''
|Panel resolution
|1280 x 800
|Optimum resolution
|1280 x 800
|Brightness
|300
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|800:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Response time (typical)
|30
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Display colors
|16.7 million
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
Interactivity
|Multi-touch technology
|Projected capacitive
|Touch points
|5 simultaneous touchpoints
|Protection glass
|0.7 mm tempered safety glass
Connectivity
|Video output
|HDMI
|Audio output
|External speaker connector
|External control
|RJ45
|Other connections
|USB
|micro SD
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Network controllable
|RJ45
|WiFi
|Picture performance
|Advanced color control
|Screen saving functions
|Low Brightness
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Memory
|2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC
Dimensions
|Set Width
|261
|Set Height
|167.2
|Set Depth
|29
|Product weight
|0.74
|Wall Mount
|75 x 75
|Product weight (lb)
|1.63
|Set Depth (inch)
|1.14
|Set Height (inch)
|6.58
|Set Width (inch)
|10.28
|Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
|19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 2W
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Relative humidity
|10 ~ 85(non-condensing)
|MTBF
|50,000
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
Power
|Mains power
|DC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Consumption (Max)
|10.96 W
Accessories
|Included accessories
|Quick start guide
|Table top stand
|USB cable
|DC power adapter
|HDMI cable
|Power plug
|Silicon foot
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|RoHS
|FCC, Class A
|UL
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|M4A
|MP2
|MP3
|WMA
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|GIF
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|MOV
|MP4
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|WEBM
|3GP
|AVI
|DAT
|FLV
|MKV
