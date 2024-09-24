Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

QE-Line

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Optional WiFi functionalityCRD22 wifi dongle
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Remote control signalLockable
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
Quick start guide
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x1)

Dimensions

Set Height712.6 mm
Set Width1241.8 mm
Product weight17.2 kg
Wall Mount400mm x 400mm , M6
Product weight (lb)37.92 lb
Set Depth (inch)2.50
Set Width (inch)48.89
Set Depth63.6 mm
Set Height (inch)28.06
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)

Internal Player

GPUG52 MC1
Memory16GB
3GB DDR
CPUDual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
Quad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)70 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC
Consumption (Max)120 W
Energy Label ClassD

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
H.263
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureJPEG
BMP
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF30,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Spanish
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
FCC, Class A
VCCI
J-Moss
ETL
RoHS

Picture/Display

Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Operating systemAndroid 10
Display colors1.06 Billion
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Panel technologyIPS
Pixel pitch0.315 x 0.315 mm
Brightness350 cd/m²

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
3840 x 2160p,24,25,30,60Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

55BDL3650QE/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

55BDL3650QE/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

55BDL3650QE/00

View all

QE-Line

49″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
64″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
Discover QE-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch