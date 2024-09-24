Products

QE-Line

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x2)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Optional WiFi functionalityCRD22 wifi dongle
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Remote control signalLockable
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
Quick start guide
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x1)

Dimensions

Set Width1128.4 mm
Product weight14.25 kg
Set Height649.0 mm
Wall Mount400mm x 400mm , M6
Set Depth (inch)2.50
Product weight (lb)31.42 lb
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Height (inch)25.55
Set Depth63.5 mm
Set Width (inch)44.43

Internal Player

Memory16GB
3GB DDR
GPUG52 MC1
CPUDual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
Quad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Typical)56 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
Consumption (Max)103 W
Energy Label ClassE

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureJPEG
BMP
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

MTBF30,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
FCC, Class A
VCCI
J-Moss
ETL
RoHS

Picture/Display

Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Operating systemAndroid 10
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)49.5
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (metric)125.7 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.06 Billion
Panel technologyVA
Pixel pitch0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
Brightness350 cd/m²

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats832 x 624, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160p,24,25,30,60Hz
480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
QE-Line

49″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
64″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
Discover QE-Line

