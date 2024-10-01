43BDL3117P/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|Micro SD (x1)
|SDM-L
|Thermal sensor
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|USB 2.0 ( x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x3)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Ambient Light Sensor
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
Convenience
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loopthrough
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Philips logo (x1)
|Power cable (x3)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
|RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
|USB Cover (x1)
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Edge Alignment Kit (x2)
|Stand
|BM05922(optional)
Dimensions
|Set Width
|973 mm
|Product weight
|13.94 kg
|Set Height
|561.2 mm
|Wall Mount
|200 x 200 mm, M6
|Product weight (lb)
|30.73 lb
|Bezel width
|13.9mm (Even bezel)
|Set Height (inch)
|22.1
|Set Depth
|76.80 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|38.31
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.02
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|80 W
|Consumption (Max)
|220 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|Motion JPEG
|MPEG1/2
|WMV3
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Operating conditions
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CB
|BSMI
|EAC
|EMF
|VCCI
|PSB
|ETL
|EPA
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Haze
|25 %
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|42.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|108 cm
|Display colors
|1.07 billion
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Brightness
|750 cd/m²
|Panel technology
|ADS
|Pixel pitch
|0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1440 x 900, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
|1152 x 864, 75Hz
|1152 x 870, 75Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
|Video formats
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60Hz
