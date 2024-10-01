Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

P-Line

43BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

Made for 24/7 operation, the robust Philips P-Line digital signage display stands the test of time. Clear UHD picture quality and high-brightness make it perfect for demanding environments such as retail, transportation and food & beverage.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsMicro SD (x1)
SDM-L
Thermal sensor
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 2.0 ( x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x3)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Ambient Light Sensor
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loopthrough
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Philips logo (x1)
Power cable (x3)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
USB Cover (x1)
Wire Clamper (x3)
Edge Alignment Kit (x2)
StandBM05922(optional)

Dimensions

Set Width973 mm
Product weight13.94 kg
Set Height561.2 mm
Wall Mount200 x 200 mm, M6
Product weight (lb)30.73 lb
Bezel width13.9mm (Even bezel)
Set Height (inch)22.1
Set Depth76.80 mm
Set Width (inch)38.31
Set Depth (inch)3.02

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)80 W
Consumption (Max)220 W
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.264
Motion JPEG
MPEG1/2
WMV3
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CB
BSMI
EAC
EMF
VCCI
PSB
ETL
EPA
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
Haze25 %
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)42.5
Diagonal screen size (metric)108 cm
Display colors1.07 billion
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Brightness750 cd/m²
Panel technologyADS
Pixel pitch0.2451 x 0.2451 mm

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1440 x 900, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
Video formats480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

43BDL3117P/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

43BDL3117P/00

Manual

Downloads

43BDL3117P/00

View all

P-Line

42″
image

43BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750cd/m²

See Details See Details
49″
image

50BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750cd/m²

See Details See Details
65″
image

65BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750cd/m²

See Details See Details
Discover P-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch