  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

PrimeSuite

43HFL4014/12

Energy Label: f

Surprise and delight with a professional Full HD IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation and a customisable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.

Get a quote

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

PrimeSuite

Flexible control

image

Customisable branding

Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

image

IPTV Channels

Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

Customisable branding

Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

image

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

image

IPTV Channels

Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

Perfectly balanced

Philips PrimeSuite fuses form and function for tailored experiences.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

DisplayLED Full HD
D-LED
Diagonal screen size (metric)108
Diagonal screen size (inch)43
Panel resolution1920 x 1080p
Brightness250
Viewing angle178º (H)/178º (V)

Audio

Sound output Power16 (2x8)
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Bathroom speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AVL
Incredible surround

Design

ColourBlack

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast

Rear Connectivity

Digital Audio outOptical
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
AntennaIEC-75
External ControlRJ-48
HDMI 2HDMI 1.4
USB 2USB 2.0
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack

Side Connectivity

Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
USB1USB 2.0
HDMI1HDMI 1.4
Headphone outMini-Jack

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIMHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
ARC (HDMI2)
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
LANWake up on LAN
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface

Features

Digital services8d EPG
Now and Next
MHEG
Teletext
HbbTV
Subtitles
Ease of usePicture Style
Sound Style
Local controlJoystick

Hospitality Features

AppsYouTube
Your brandCustomisable Home Screen
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Customisable Dashboard (HTML)
Welcome Logo
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
CMND&Create
TV Group management
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
LanguagesGuest language control
ClockOn-screen Clock
Optional External Clock
TimerSleep Timer
Wake Up Alarm
Wake Up On Channel
Wake Up Sounds
Remote ControlLow-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
ControlJSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Cloning and Firmware updateInstant Initial Cloning
Via USB/RF/IP
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
WoLAN
Switch On controlChannel
Feature
Picture Format
Volume
Picture Style
Revenue generationMyChoice
Hotel modeJoystick Control Lock
Menu lock
Installation Menu Lock
Volume limitation
Prison modehigh-security mode
TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

Healthcare features

ControlMulti-Remote Control
Healthcare RC compatible
Nurse call system compatible
ConvenienceHeadphone out
Independent main speaker mute
Headphone Detection
SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF
Supp. Video Resolution on USBup to 1920x1080p@60Hz

Accessories

IncludedEdge Stand
Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
OptionalEasy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
External Clock 22AV1860A/12
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Energy Label ClassF
EPREL registration number345137
EU Energy Label power44
Standby power consumption<0.3 W
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C

Dimensions

Set Width970
Set Height562.5
Set Depth78/82
Set width (with stand)970
Set height (with stand)626
Set depth (with stand)194
Product weight7.2
Product weight (+stand)7.3
Wall-mount compatible200 x 200 mm
M6
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

43HFL4014/12

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

43HFL4014/12

