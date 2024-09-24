32HFL4014/12

Made for results
PrimeSuite
Flexible control
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
MyChoice
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
IPTV Channels
Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
MyChoice
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
IPTV Channels
Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Perfectly balanced
Philips PrimeSuite fuses form and function for tailored experiences.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Display
|D-LED
|LED HD TV
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|80
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|32
|Panel resolution
|1366 x 768p
|Brightness
|250
|Viewing angle
|178º (H)/178º (V)
Audio
|Sound output Power
|16 (2x8)
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AVL
|Incredible surround
Design
|Colour
|Black
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
Rear Connectivity
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|External Control
|RJ-48
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 1.4
|USB 2
|USB 2.0
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|USB1
|USB 2.0
|HDMI1
|HDMI 1.4
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
|ARC (HDMI2)
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|LAN
|Wake up on LAN
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
Features
|Digital services
|8d EPG
|Now and Next
|MHEG
|Teletext
|HbbTV
|Subtitles
|Ease of use
|Picture Style
|Sound Style
|Local control
|Joystick
Hospitality Features
|Apps
|YouTube
|Your brand
|Customisable Home Screen
|Location Name (Geonames ID)
|CMND&Create
|Customisable Dashboard (HTML)
|Welcome Logo
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Remote Management over IP/RF
|CMND&Create
|TV Group management
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Languages
|Guest language control
|Clock
|On-screen Clock
|Optional External Clock
|Timer
|Sleep Timer
|Wake Up Alarm
|Wake Up On Channel
|Wake Up Sounds
|Remote Control
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
|Control
|JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
|Serial Xpress Protocol
|Cloning and Firmware update
|Instant Initial Cloning
|Via USB/RF/IP
|Interactive DRM
|VSecure
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|Power control
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power ON
|WoLAN
|Switch On control
|Channel
|Feature
|Picture Format
|Volume
|Picture Style
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Hotel mode
|Joystick Control Lock
|Menu lock
|Installation Menu Lock
|Volume limitation
|Prison mode
|high-security mode
|TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
Healthcare features
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Healthcare RC compatible
|Nurse call system compatible
|Convenience
|Headphone out
|Independent main speaker mute
|Headphone Detection
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
|Supp. Video Resolution on USB
|up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Accessories
|Included
|Edge Stand
|Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Optional
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
|External Clock 22AV1860A/12
|DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Power
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
|Energy Label Class
|F
|EPREL registration number
|345147
|EU Energy Label power
|28
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
Dimensions
|Set Width
|732
|Set Height
|432
|Set Depth
|77
|Set width (with stand)
|732
|Set height (with stand)
|494
|Set depth (with stand)
|179
|Product weight
|4.5
|Product weight (+stand)
|4.6
|Wall-mount compatible
|100 x 100 mm
|M6
Downloads
Contact
Get in touch