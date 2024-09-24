Products

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Hospitality TV

65HFL4518U/12

This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

Features

Technical Specifications

Audio

Bathroom speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound output Power20 (2x10) W
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesDTS Studio Sound
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible

Accessories

IncludedEdge Stand
Legal and Safety brochure
Power Cord
2x AA batteries
Hygienic RC 22AV2304A
OptionalSetup RC 22AV9574A/12
Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

IP PlaybackUnicast
Multicast
OTT App Channels
Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
DVB-S/S2

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LANDual band
802.11 b/g/n
802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct
2 x 2
Bluetooth5.0
A2DP
SBC

EU Energy card

Energy class for SDRF
Energy class for HDRE
EPREL registration numbers1827415
On mode power demand for SDR88 kWh/1000 h
On mode power demand for HDR70 kWh/1000 h

Connectivity Bottom

HDMI 2HDMI 2.0
HDMI 3HDMI 2.0
IR in/outMini-Jack
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack
Antenna InputIEC-75
F-Type
Digital Audio outOptical
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45

Power

Power Saving FeaturesLight sensor
Eco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
Standby power consumption0.3W
Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz

Dimensions

Set depth (with stand)289 mm
Product weight (+stand)20.5 kg
Set height (with stand)864 mm
Set Depth48/80 mm
Set width (with stand)1447 mm
Wall-mount compatible200 x 200 mm
M6
Set Width1447 mm
Set Height837 mm
Product weight20 kg

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)164 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160p
Display4K Ultra HD LED
Brightness350 cd/m²
Viewing angle178º (H)/178º (V)
Diagonal screen size (inch)65

Healthcare features

SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant
ConvenienceHeadphone out
Independent main speaker mute
ControlMulti-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 11 (R)
Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
Pre-installed appsYouTube
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
Google Play Store*
YouTube Music

Side Connectivity

Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.4
Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0
USB1USB 2.0

Hospitality Features

CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
TV Group management
Remote Management over IP
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
Interactive DRMPlayready Smoothstreaming
AppsAppControl
Google Play Store
Remote ControlLow-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Hygienic
Power controlWoWLAN
WoLAN
Quick Start Mode
Auto Power OFF
Revenue generationMyChoice
Your brandCustomisable Welcome App
CMND&Create
SharingSecure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Chromecast Ultra built in
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
ConvenienceSleep Timer
Google Assistant*
Google Account Login
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Hotel modeInstallation Menu Lock
Local Control Lock
Volume limitation (incl. HP)
Switch-ON Settings Control
Prison mode

Multimedia

Video playback supportedContainers: AVI, MKV
Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
VP9
HEVC
AV1
Music formats supportedMP3
WAV
AAC
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
SSA SUB
ASS
TXT
Picture formats supportedJPG
GIF
PNG
BMP

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (HDMI1)
HDCP 2.3 (all ports)
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
system audio control
RC pass through
Discover Hospitality TV

