55HFL4518U/12

Features
Technical Specifications
Audio
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10) W
|Sound Features
|DTS Studio Sound
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
Accessories
|Included
|Edge Stand
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Power Cord
|2x AA batteries
|Hygienic RC 22AV2304A
|Optional
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|IP Playback
|Unicast
|Multicast
|OTT App Channels
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|DVB-S/S2
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|Dual band
|802.11 b/g/n
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
|2 x 2
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|A2DP
|SBC
EU Energy card
|Energy class for SDR
|F
|Energy class for HDR
|E
|EPREL registration numbers
|1827413
|On mode power demand for HDR
|61 kWh/1000 h
|On mode power demand for SDR
|72 kWh/1000 h
Connectivity Bottom
|HDMI 3
|HDMI 2.0
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 2.0
|IR in/out
|Mini-Jack
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|Antenna Input
|IEC-75
|F-Type
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
Power
|Power Saving Features
|Light sensor
|Eco mode
|Auto switch-off timer
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|Standby power consumption
|0.3W
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set depth (with stand)
|247 mm
|Set Depth
|47/78 mm
|Product weight (+stand)
|13.2 kg
|Set width (with stand)
|1228 mm
|Set height (with stand)
|740 mm
|Wall-mount compatible
|100 x 200 mm
|M6
|Set Width
|1228 mm
|Set Height
|712 mm
|Product weight
|13 kg
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|140 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160p
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|Viewing angle
|178º (H)/178º (V)
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|55
Healthcare features
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
|Convenience
|Headphone out
|Independent main speaker mute
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Nurse call system compatible
Android TV
|OS
|Android TV™ 11 (R)
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|Pre-installed apps
|YouTube
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|Google Play Store*
|YouTube Music
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.4
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0
|USB1
|USB 2.0
Hospitality Features
|Interactive DRM
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|Remote Control
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Hygienic
|Apps
|AppControl
|Google Play Store
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|TV Group management
|Remote Management over IP
|Local Updates via USB
|Instant Initial Cloning
|Power control
|WoWLAN
|WoLAN
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power OFF
|Your brand
|Customisable Welcome App
|CMND&Create
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Sharing
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Chromecast Ultra built in
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Hotel mode
|Installation Menu Lock
|Local Control Lock
|Volume limitation (incl. HP)
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Prison mode
|Convenience
|Sleep Timer
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|VP9
|HEVC
|AV1
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|WAV
|AAC
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|SSA SUB
|ASS
|TXT
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|GIF
|PNG
|BMP
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (HDMI1)
|HDCP 2.3 (all ports)
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|system audio control
|RC pass through
Hospitality TV
24″
24HFL4518/12
24" Hospitality TV
powered by Android™
32″
32HFL4518/12
32" Hospitality TV
powered by Android™
43″
43HFL4518U/12
43" Hospitality TV
powered by Android™
50″
50HFL4518U/12
50" Hospitality TV
powered by Android™
55″
55HFL4518U/12
55" Hospitality TV
powered by Android™
65″
65HFL4518U/12
65" Hospitality TV
powered by Android™
