C-Line

75BDL6051C/00

Energy Label: g

Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and a flush design.

Made for results

C-Line

Collaborate smarter

image

Wireless screen sharing

Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Whiteboard mode

Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.

image

Video conferencing

Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.

Crestron Connected certified

Integrate this Philips professional display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.

image

OPS Slot

Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

image

Advancing ideas

C-Line enhances results with smarter collaboration, connectivity and creative features.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness350
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8
Pixel pitch0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
Display colours1.07 billion
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Motion compens. deinterlacing
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Operating systemAndroid 9

Connectivity

Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 4)
USB-C
USB 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5 mm Jack (x 2)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1440 x 1050, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60, 75 Hz
1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
1152 x 900, 66 Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
960 x 720, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
640 x 350, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
4K x 2K, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
UHD Formats3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 50 Hz

Dimensions

Set Width1703.80
Set Height982.00
Set Depth84.20 (@wall mount), 99.70 (@max)
Set Width (inch)67.08
Set Height (inch)38.66
Set Depth (inch)3.31 (@wall mount), 3.93 (@max)
Bezel width1.50 mm(even)
Product weight (lb)143.52
Product weight65.1
Wall Mount600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
Smart Insert mount6*M4*L6(200x100)

Convenience

PlacementLandscape
Landscape (18/7)
Portrait (12/7)
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
DisplayPort
Network controllableRJ45
RS232
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Ease of installationSmart Insert
DPMS power saving systemYes

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)240
Consumption (Max)340 W
Energy Label ClassG

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Relative humidity20 ~ 80
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20 W RMS

Accessories

Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x 1)
RS232 Daisy chain cable (x 1)
AAA batteries (x 1)
Cleaning cloth (x 1)
DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
M2 Screw (x 2)
M3 screw (x 2)
Power cable (x 3)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control (x 1)
RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
USB Cover (x 1)

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
M4A
MP3
WMA
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback VideoASF
AVI
FLV
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
WEBM
WMV
DAT

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
CB
VCCI
CU
EAC
EMF
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
Warranty3 year warranty

Internal Player

CPUMTK5680
Storage32 GB eMMc
Wi-FiAP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
Micro SD CardSupport to 1TB
RAMDDR4 4 GB

Multi-touch Interactivity

Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

75BDL6051C/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

75BDL6051C/00

Manual

English UK

Downloads

75BDL6051C/00

See details
See details
See details
See details
See details
See details
See details
Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

