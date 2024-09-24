75BDL6051C/00

Made for results
Collaborate smarter
Wireless screen sharing
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Whiteboard mode
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.
Video conferencing
Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.
Crestron Connected certified
Integrate this Philips professional display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.
OPS Slot
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Advancing ideas
C-Line enhances results with smarter collaboration, connectivity and creative features.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|350
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1000:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
|Display colours
|1.07 billion
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Operating system
|Android 9
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 4)
|USB-C
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 3.0 (x 2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Jack (x 2)
|Other connections
|OPS
|micro SD
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60 Hz
|1440 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60, 75 Hz
|1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
|1152 x 900, 66 Hz
|1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
|960 x 720, 75 Hz
|848 x 480, 60 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|640 x 350, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|4K x 2K, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|UHD Formats
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 50 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1703.80
|Set Height
|982.00
|Set Depth
|84.20 (@wall mount), 99.70 (@max)
|Set Width (inch)
|67.08
|Set Height (inch)
|38.66
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.31 (@wall mount), 3.93 (@max)
|Bezel width
|1.50 mm(even)
|Product weight (lb)
|143.52
|Product weight
|65.1
|Wall Mount
|600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
|Smart Insert mount
|6*M4*L6(200x100)
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (12/7)
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|DisplayPort
|Network controllable
|RJ45
|RS232
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|DPMS power saving system
|Yes
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|240
|Consumption (Max)
|340 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Relative humidity
|20 ~ 80
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 20 W RMS
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Philips logo (x 1)
|RS232 Daisy chain cable (x 1)
|AAA batteries (x 1)
|Cleaning cloth (x 1)
|DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|M2 Screw (x 2)
|M3 screw (x 2)
|Power cable (x 3)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control (x 1)
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
|Touch Pen (x 2)
|USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
|USB Cover (x 1)
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|M4A
|MP3
|WMA
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|ASF
|AVI
|FLV
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|WEBM
|WMV
|DAT
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|RoHS
|CB
|VCCI
|CU
|EAC
|EMF
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|MTK5680
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Wi-Fi
|AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
|STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
|Micro SD Card
|Support to 1TB
|RAM
|DDR4 4 GB
Multi-touch Interactivity
|Touchpoints
|10 simultaneous touch points
