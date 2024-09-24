75BDL8051C/00

Made for results
C-Line
Collaborate smarter
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Power and versatility
Android-powered Philips professional displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and come ready for web apps to be installed as well. Automatic updates ensure your apps run smoothly with the latest features and security patches. Better still, the C-Line 8051C can be combined with the included Windows OPS PC for a true all-in-one solution.
Video conferencing
Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.
Whiteboard mode
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.
Wireless screen sharing
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Power and versatility
Android-powered Philips professional displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and come ready for web apps to be installed as well. Automatic updates ensure your apps run smoothly with the latest features and security patches. Better still, the C-Line 8051C can be combined with the included Windows OPS PC for a true all-in-one solution.
Video conferencing
Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.
Whiteboard mode
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.
Wireless screen sharing
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.
Advancing ideas
C-Line enhances results with smarter collaboration, connectivity and creative features.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|350
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1000:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
|Display colours
|1.07 billion
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Operating system
|Windows 10
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 4)
|USB-C
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 3.0 (x 2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|DVI - D (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm Jack (x 1)
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Jack (x 2)
|Other connections
|OPS
|micro SD
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60 Hz
|1440 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60, 75 Hz
|1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
|1152 x 900, 66 Hz
|1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
|960 x 720, 75 Hz
|848 x 480, 60 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|640 x 350, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|4K x 2K, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|UHD Formats
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 50 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1703.80
|Set Height
|982.00
|Set Depth
|84.20 (@wall mount), 99.70 (@max)
|Set Width (inch)
|67.08
|Set Height (inch)
|38.66
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.31 (@wall mount), 3.93 (@max)
|Bezel width
|1.50 mm(even)
|Product weight (lb)
|146.61
|Product weight
|66.5
|Wall Mount
|600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
|Smart Insert mount
|6*M4*L6(200x100)
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape
|Landscape (18/7)
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Network controllable
|RJ45
|RS232
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|DPMS power saving system
|Yes
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|240
|Consumption (Max)
|340 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Relative humidity
|20~80% (operating), 5~95% (storage)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 20 W RMS
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Philips logo (x 1)
|RS232 Daisy chain cable (x 1)
|Cleaning cloth (x 1)
|DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|M2 Screw (x 2)
|M3 screw (x 2)
|Power cable (x 3)
|Touch Pen (x 2)
|USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
|USB Cover (x 1)
|AAA batteries (x 1)
|HDMI transmitter (x 2)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control (x 1)
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|M4A
|MP3
|WMA
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|ASF
|AVI
|FLV
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|WEBM
|WMV
|DAT
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|RoHS
|CB
|CU
|EMF
|EPA
|FCC, Class A
|ETL
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|Intel Core i7
|Storage
|256 GB eMMc
|GPU
|Nvidia GT730
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4
Multi-touch Interactivity
|Touchpoints
|10 simultaneous touch points
C-Line
55BDL6051C/00
55"
Powered by Android
350 cd/m²
65BDL6051C/00
65"
Powered by Android
350 cd/m²
65BDL8051C/00
65"
Powered by Windows
350 cd/m²
75BDL6051C/00
75"
Powered by Android
350 cd/m²
75BDL8051C/00
75"
Powered by Windows
350 cd/m²
86BDL6051C/00
86"
Powered by Android
350 cd/m²
86BDL8051C/00
86"
Powered by Windows
350 cd/m²
Contact
Get in touch