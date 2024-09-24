Introducing PPDS Wave Creator
Need more content control on your Philips professional display? Scheduling content and creating templates are made simple with our own PPDS Wave Creator application.
Fully integrated into the Wave ecosystem, Wave Creator is available on the PPDS ProStore for fully remote installation, sitting alongside premium applications from our development partners, offering different and unique applications, supporting a range of business needs.
Making content creation easy and accessible
A powerful application for creativity and inspiration
Easy-to-use basic CMS. Create professional content using images, videos, text and more
Text editor to easily change text in menus and signage quickly and efficiently
Professional templates to inspire ideas and start working with immediately
Simple to use drag and drop interface, with preloaded templates and integrated widgets
Content scheduling allows you to blend different media over different times, days, or weeks
Out-of-the-box experience, seamlessly integrates with Wave Controller claiming and display settings
Managed maintenance means back-end servers, redundancies, and backups are all managed for you
Why Wave Creator?
Fundamental content management
A range of professional templates
Ideal for elementary content creation
Create content for your Philips signage displays
PPDS Wave Creator is integrated with Wave Controller, delivering basic content management features, including:
Content scheduling
Widgets for text, clock, image, video, YouTube, playlist, webpage, QR-code, playlist, API
Text editor and templates
Get started with Wave
Already a partner? Log in now to activate your account for PPDS Wave
New to PPDS? Become a partner to activate Wave and the exclusive benefits as a Philips professional displays reseller
Read our guide on getting started with PPDS Wave
