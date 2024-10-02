Your school is more than a collection of classrooms
From schools through to colleges and universities, Philips Visual Campus delivers on any display demand. For any location – inside the classroom, throughout your buildings, and around the grounds. A truly connected display solution for every educational setting.
The interactive collaboration displays in your classrooms make the difference
Inspire interaction among your students
Interactive classroom displays, that not only share content but allow a collaborative approach to learning, bring your subjects – and your students – to life. Combine the Philips Collaboration 4152 display for education, together with supporting software, such as Philips Genius, to empower teachers introducing visual learning, delivering large scale, high quality content at the front of the class, while enabling connectivity for students at their desks, and even elsewhere.
Digital display communications in your canteen make the difference
Encourage healthy eating habits for your students
Whether used as menu boards showing the daily selection the school canteen provides, or to deliver visual content that encourages students to make better food choices, digital signage will bring new opportunity for all. Better still, the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign QE-Line display delivers stunning quality using less than half the power. Combine with PPDS Wave to update content remotely whenever a menu change is required.
Digital wayfinding displays in your hallways make the difference
Enable students to navigate the right path across campus
Strategically placed signage throughout your campus can bring much more than simple wayfinding for your students, staff and visitors. Bringing branding opportunities to promote a true sense of belonging, and offering a canvas for content to support students navigating their path through life, displays such as the Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line enable better connections around the entire education setting.
