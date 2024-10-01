Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

MediaSuite hotel TVs – always with Google Cast

Philips MediaSuite is designed to bring benefits for you and for your guests, with Google Cast giving them easy access to their favourite content for a smarter, hassle-free hotel TV experience.

Contact your local sales manager
image
image

Connect your guests with Google Cast

A better connected stay is already built-in for guests staying in a room with a Philips MediaSuite, with Google Cast already integrated into the TV. With the press of a button, they can be casting content from their mobile devices onto the big screen, picking up their favourite shows exactly where they left off.

image

Ready for Netflix – access to their favourite streaming services

For hotel guests, getting connected with the latest and greatest shows, movies, and music in their hotel room is truly convenient. This includes a variety of streaming services, such as Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max, among others. Bringing them a fully optimised home-from-home experience with Philips MediaSuite.

Bring the best experiences for your hotel guests

image

Why choose Philips MediaSuite hotel TV?

  • Stylish on the outside and packed full of features as standard. Philips MediaSuite TVs come with Google Cast, allowing guests to connect with their preferred shows, movies and more directly from their smart devices. Delivering a time efficient, all-in-one, cost-friendly solution for hotel integrations.

  • Convenient and intuitive for your guests to use. With a dedicated button on the remote giving them the signal to cast confidently and securely, it’s easy to configure this important benefit to suit the unique needs of each hotel – without any additional hardware costs or licence fees. With Philips MediaSuite, it´s all built-in.

  • Beneficial for you and for your guests. Philips MediaSuite delivers guests’ favourite content without the need for investment into linear TV channels. Stream into the future with PPDS – committed to bringing the best experiences for hotel guests into the long-term with Philips MediaSuite, including Netflix and Google Cast.

What our customers say

The Grove Hotel

"With Google Cast and the ability to give guests access to enjoy their own streaming services on their hotel TVs, rolling out Philips MediaSuite through our guest rooms was the standout choice" – Phil Hallam, Group IT Technical Manager.

See their story
image

What our customers say

Nivaria Beach Apartments and Villas

"Philips MediaSuite made it possible to have all the features that we wanted without the need for external products" Manuel Quiros, Operations Director.

See their story
image

Lean in for hotel inspiration

They chose us

Discover how Philips MediaSuite makes the difference.

hard rock hotel amsterdam exterior lr

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American brings the superstar experience to their rooms with PPDS

skistar lodge

SkiStar

SkiStar gives guests more ways to play with PPDS

loisium ehrenhausen

LOISIUM Wine and Spa Resort

LOISIUM Wine and Spa Resort creates a perfect balance of entertainment and relaxation with PPDS

image

PHILIPS MEDIASUITE

Your best in class hospitality TV solution

Discover the hospitality TV of choice for leading hotels around the world.

Check MediaSuite product page here

Learn more about Philips MediaSuite

We would love to hear about your hotel’s unique needs. Leave us your details and we will be in touch.

Optional

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch