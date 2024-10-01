Connect your guests with Google Cast
A better connected stay is already built-in for guests staying in a room with a Philips MediaSuite, with Google Cast already integrated into the TV. With the press of a button, they can be casting content from their mobile devices onto the big screen, picking up their favourite shows exactly where they left off.
Ready for Netflix – access to their favourite streaming services
For hotel guests, getting connected with the latest and greatest shows, movies, and music in their hotel room is truly convenient. This includes a variety of streaming services, such as Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max, among others. Bringing them a fully optimised home-from-home experience with Philips MediaSuite.
Bring the best experiences for your hotel guests
Why choose Philips MediaSuite hotel TV?
Stylish on the outside and packed full of features as standard. Philips MediaSuite TVs come with Google Cast, allowing guests to connect with their preferred shows, movies and more directly from their smart devices. Delivering a time efficient, all-in-one, cost-friendly solution for hotel integrations.
Convenient and intuitive for your guests to use. With a dedicated button on the remote giving them the signal to cast confidently and securely, it’s easy to configure this important benefit to suit the unique needs of each hotel – without any additional hardware costs or licence fees. With Philips MediaSuite, it´s all built-in.
Beneficial for you and for your guests. Philips MediaSuite delivers guests’ favourite content without the need for investment into linear TV channels. Stream into the future with PPDS – committed to bringing the best experiences for hotel guests into the long-term with Philips MediaSuite, including Netflix and Google Cast.
Lean in for hotel inspiration
They chose us
Discover how Philips MediaSuite makes the difference.
Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American
Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American brings the superstar experience to their rooms with PPDS
Learn more about Philips MediaSuite
