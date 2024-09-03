Products

TigerTMS uses its most widely deployed middleware solution, iLink, to integrate Philips’s cutting-edge hotel TVs to the hotels Property Management System - enabling the ultimate personalisation to optimise the best guest experience.

image
image

Why TigerTMS?

TigerTMS has been servicing the hospitality industry for over 40 years. Our wealth of experience drives the delivery of world-class Hospitality Applications - transforming hotel operations and enhancing the guest experience for over 10,000 hotels.

At the heart of all our solutions is our market-leading middleware solution, iLink.

image

TigerTMS and PPDS

The combined force and experience of TigerTMS and PPDS: two leading companies who have successfully supplied world-leading solutions to hospitality for decades – means hoteliers can be confident of their choice. Philips cutting-edge TV’s combined with the most widely used integration software makes the solution from this partnership an easy, no brainer decision for hoteliers.

image

Setting the Gold Standard in TV Integration

iLink is the central communication hub for all of the TigerTMS suite of solutions, and for all best-of-breed applications used by hotels to offer the ultimate guest experience. It has become the Gold Standard for Hospitality middleware, providing interface connectivity for all of the leading PMS Systems, TV Systems and Guest Services’ solutions available in the market.

Enable guests to have personalised messages on the TV as they enter their room, present view bill options throughout their stay, and facilitate use of their own Netflix account.

27362

Personalisation for your Guests

Seamless integration using iLink to interface your hotel PMS to CMND to enable:….

  • Personalised welcome messages

  • View bill

  • Express check-out

  • Check-in/out information for authentication to use Netflix

  • Automatic language settings based on native of guest

image

Integration you can rely on

Gain flexibility and save time on cost with the world’s most widely deployed middleware solution. iLink connects TigerTMS products and hundreds of other hotel applications, with more certified interfaces available on one platform, available on premise or via the cloud.

Partners solution is a perfect match with our Philips displays

43″
image

43HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details
50″
image

50HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details
58″
image

58HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 58" Mediasuite

  • powered by Android™

See details
65″
image

65HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: f

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details
75″
image

75HFL6214U/12

Energy Label: e

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See details

