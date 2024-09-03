PADS4 Corporate

Products

Optimize the user experience throughout your buildings with PADS4 and our Philips certified hardware. One platform for room booking, desk management, and data driven digital signage with support of IoT devices.

image
image

Why PADS4?

PADS4, is the most complete platform for your smart digital building solutions. We know data gives insight, and insight stimulates action. Coming from a background creating data driven digital signage software data is in our DNA. Use our digital signage, workspace, wayfinding and IoT module and combine them with all your latent data throughout your building. Grant your employees and visitors a truly pleasant and insightful experience on a daily basis.

Partnership Philips

"Philips and NDS share common ground. Both are founded in Eindhoven, the Netherland.

Over the years the region developed into Brainport Eindhoven. Considered one of the smartest cities in the world. Through this shared heritage NDS feels a strong, almost natural, bond with Philips.

Although Philips is now a global brand, because of the name and the Dutch connection we are still in the mutual good books."

Jurjen Noorloos - Head of Solutions PADS4

image
image

PADS4 Workspace

Book any room or space

With the PADS4 Workspace Module, you optimize your available office space with smart and easy-to-use desk management and room booking tools. The module enhances the well-being and productivity of employees and visitors, improving the overall user experience. PADS4 covers 100% of your spaces with tools that are easily set up and customizable. With one platform, you manage your entire workspace.

image

PADS4 Digital Signage

Make your data visually attractive

The PADS4 Digital Signage Module connects to and transforms data into creative and dynamic display communication on your facilities. With real-time updates and situation-driven communication, you keep all users up to date and stay in control of digital communication. The module offers endless creative possibilities, and allows you to oversee and manage all installations remotely.

image

PADS4 Wayfinding

Lead the way

Do you struggle with guiding visitors and employees efficiently to their destination? The PADS4 Wayfinding Module offers you dynamic signs and interactive kiosks that are always relevant, keeping directions up to date and preventing people from getting lost. The Wayfinding module allows employees to find a room that fits their needs, and gives you full control over orientation and reception management.

image

PADS4 IoT

Come to your digital senses

The PADS4 IoT Module supports you in improving the occupancy of your building with different IoT solutions such as sensors and LEDs. It helps you gain useful reports with cameras and sensors that enable data-driven space management in your office building. When you integrate your sensors and LEDs with Outlook, Gmail, or anything else, you have a real-time overview of what’s happening in your building.

PADS4 solution is a perfect match with our Philips displays

10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details

