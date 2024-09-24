Open² more with PPDS
Working for seamless, easy-to-achieve opportunity worldwide, we operate with an open culture, bringing open technology, that is open to you.
Open² display without limits
Welcome to Philips professional displays – bringing you endless opportunity to display without limits. From the smallest spaces to the largest-scale installations, our products and solutions are designed to allow you creative flexibility without compromising on quality or connectivity.
From digital signage, through videowalls and direct view LED. From interactive to Pro TV. And now, our award-winning no-power Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper displays. This is our invitation to you – let’s display without limits.
Open technology
Our display technology is open to other platforms and brands, enabling ultimate flexibility and availability, and putting you in full control.
Designed on an Android SoC, developing and integrating solutions is easy. And with our PPDS Wave ecosystem, remotely managing your full fleet is made more effective, extra efficient, and better for the environment.
Open to you
On top of that, we are open to you. Our PPDS people are on hand, locally and globally. Ready to collaborate, supporting your business, from specification through integration, to after-sales and service.
We are driven by partnership and, knowing that success comes from true teamwork, we are open to your ideas, inspiration, feedback and more.
Open² display for the greater good
At PPDS we are open to improving our global footprint on the Earth. Join us on our journey today.
Open² amplifying in-store sales
Our displays for retail are open to any visual demand, for any type of store – big or small.
With our open technology, it’s easier to develop and integrate the applications you need for your unique business. Or choose from a range of proven solutions from our network of partners that can be integrated seamlessly around the globe. All designed to amplify your sales, showcasing your products, and bringing customers in-store for more.
Open² fruitful collaborations
From small to medium sized enterprises through to multinational organisations, Philips displays for corporates are designed to deliver through the office space and beyond.
Choose from pixel perfect dvLED to boost impact in reception, and hard working digital signage for wayfinding and information in lift lobbies. Place business TVs in the canteen and bring better definition with videowalls in the control room. And present with precision on our interactive collaboration displays for meeting spaces and the boardroom.
Open² elevating smart learning
Whether inside or outside the classroom, Philips professional displays for education are designed for teaching, for informing and for leading the way.
Inspiring the next generation with your ideal, flexible and intuitive classroom solution, seamlessly combined with across campus displays – from reception, through the corridors and the canteen, to the sports hall and even student accommodation.
Open² greater guest experiences
Providing a smart, experience-rich ecosystem for your venue, Philips hospitality displays are designed to optimise the journey through your hotel, from the lobby, through hallways, to your conference facilities, amenities, and guest rooms.
Philips MediaSuite TVs are future-proofed with Google Cast and access to Netflix ready to log into on the big screen, as well as the Google Play store. All regularly updated to keep your fleet at the cutting-edge for longer.
At PPDS we are always open to you, and we have opened out the ways you can discover more. Of course, our local sales teams are always open to meeting with you, and our International Key Account Directors are here to support customers with presence in more than one country. You can request a meeting here.
You will find us at a range of local and international events, including ISE and InfoComm, EuroShop, Didacta and BETT, and many more. And at our annual partner and end customer events, designed to share learning, trends and innovation, allowing you to discover the technology of tomorrow, so we can factor your needs into our future developments.
Open² our PPDS Studios
You can also arrange to visit us in our multidisciplinary PPDS Studios – across Europe in Amsterdam, Paris, Stockholm, Madrid, Munich, Milan, and in the Midlands in the UK, as well as in Charlotte, USA. Connected spaces for you to come together, collaborate, discover, and prove solutions.
