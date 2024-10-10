Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Welcome to your PPDS Studios

image
image

Connect with your spaces for inspiration, for innovation, and for co-creation

PPDS Studios are your home for inspiration. For innovation. And for co-creation. In Amsterdam, Paris, Stockholm. In Munich and Milano. As well as in New Delhi, New York, and the UK. Spaces around the globe. Unique, yet connected, multidisciplinary spaces, filled with Philips Professional Displays and proven solutions for our partners and customers to discover, collaborate and boost business.

image

Spaces for collaboration, and for boosting business

Together is where we make things happen. And together is where we have the best ideas. At PPDS we know that it’s through great teamwork and partnerships, not just within our own organisation, but throughout the industry, that we will power evolution for our customers’ business vision. PPDS Studios are your space to come together with your customers and to showcase your solutions.

Welcome to your PPDS Studios

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch