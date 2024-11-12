Welcome to your ISE 2022 press pack
Thank you for visiting our ISE 2022 showcase. We hope you've enjoyed all the magic on the Philips stand 3Q600. We have been delighted to welcome both new friends and old, and to offer tours of all our latest innovations and inspirational display solutions.
Here, you will find all of our press releases and imagery from the event, and we will keep the page updated with extra imagery of our stand throughout the week. Keep visiting for more!
You can also access our ISE stand journey pages for Retail, Education, Corporate and Hospitality bringing you more information about our Philips professional displays and partner solutions.
Direct view LED
PPDS unveils new beyond 8K Philips 6000 Series direct view LED range for pitch-perfect viewing experiences in corporate environments
Beyond the boundaries: The latest dedicated direct view LED series from PPDS takes versatility and flexibility of office videowall displays to the next level, delivering content as it’s meant to be seen, with crystal clear performance and inspired experiences inside meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.
Interactive education
PPDS brings next level collaboration, remote and hybrid learning capabilities to education with new eco-friendly Philips E-Line 4K interactive display range
ISE 2022: In a class of its own – The brand new Android SoC Philips E-Line is PPDS’ most complete and energy efficient range of dedicated educational displays to date, bringing extensive out-of-the-box software and HyFlex capabilities to any learning space, backed by most responsive and precise on-screen writing experience.
remote display management
PPDS unveils Wave, the evolutionary new cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence inside Philips professional displays
ISE 2022: New Wave cloud platform from PPDS, designed for and in collaboration with system integrators to install, control and manage Philips professional displays remotely from any location. PPDS Wave easily and securely provides access to the power of Philips Android SoC displays allowing easy and efficient set-up and management of large display fleets. In addition, Wave’s API-first architecture allows for the integration of third party systems and applications for improvement of existing workflows.
company structure
PPDS extends into next phase of global growth as leadership trio takes the reins
PPDS continues to build on its global growth strategy, announcing new senior management structure. Franck Racape, Martijn van der Woude and Robert Hsu extend roles into global operations, as General Manager, Chris Colpaert, departs.
high bright direct view led launch
PPDS debuts new 3500 nits Philips 7000 Series LED for uncompromised creativity
Bringing bright ideas to life: Now featuring high bright possibilities, extreme power saving and predictive maintenance, the latest models to PPDS’ 7000 Series L-Line DV LED displays are its most energy efficient and cost-effective to date, offering unrivalled quality and unrestricted creativity to installations of any shape, size or location.
