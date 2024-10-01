Brand experience starts from the moment you walk through the doors of your hotel, with a lobby that allows you to breathe in the atmosphere – welcoming, relaxed, and full of promise. Here you will find a larger-than-life DV LED wall provides an immersive insight into the experience ahead.

Your welcome solution is displayed on a Philips 27BDL9119L. The Philips 9000 Series LED range is available as a 27” panel, in a range of pixel pitches including 1.2, 1.5 and 1.9. Find out more…

The journey continues for guests, and for the front of house team, as they check in to the hotel. At the reception desk, our guests will find a straightforward and seamless check in experience with the hotel reception staff. The process can take two routes, though.

Follow Path A to continue with a straightforward solution for smaller, family-run hotels, or Path B for a solution built around a hotel PMS, ideal for larger hotels and chains.

