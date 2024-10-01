Welcome to your journey into our hospitality zone
Innovation: bringing home-from-home guest experiences of tomorrow streaming into hotels today with Philips professional displays
From hospitality TVs to whole hotel signage – a range that is simply streaming with benefits
Welcome to your PPDS hospitality theatre guide. Here, you will find all the information you need to immerse yourself in our portfolio of Philips hospitality display solutions and to help you navigate through our Philips stand 3Q600 at ISE 2022.
Discover the Philips MediaSuite TV – market-leading hospitality TVs that deliver on inspiration and innovation. Helping you provide better than home-from-home experiences in the hotel room.
Meet the team - your PPDS education hosts for ISE 2022
This guide will help you to make the most of your time on our stand. And it will be available for you to collect all the data you need after the event, as well. At PPDS we like to make it personal, though, so please do come and find out more from us.
Headed here at ISE 2022 by Jeroen Verhaeghe and Jan Van Hecke, our team is on hand to support you while you’re in the hospitality zone.
Your journey starts here…
The journey continues for our hotel guests, from check in, finding their way and in their hotel room. The Philips hospitality range caters for those visual demands. And together with our partners, you’ll find our proven, ready-to-sell solutions can be seamlessly integrated for easy experiences that yield return on investment. Start your journey through our hospitality displays here…
Bringing the PPDS hotel to life
Brand experience starts from the moment you walk through the doors of your hotel, with a lobby that allows you to breathe in the atmosphere – welcoming, relaxed, and full of promise. Here you will find a larger-than-life DV LED wall provides an immersive insight into the experience ahead.
Your welcome solution is displayed on a Philips 27BDL9119L. The Philips 9000 Series LED range is available as a 27” panel, in a range of pixel pitches including 1.2, 1.5 and 1.9. Find out more…
The journey continues for guests, and for the front of house team, as they check in to the hotel. At the reception desk, our guests will find a straightforward and seamless check in experience with the hotel reception staff. The process can take two routes, though.
Follow Path A to continue with a straightforward solution for smaller, family-run hotels, or Path B for a solution built around a hotel PMS, ideal for larger hotels and chains.
Let's follow journey 'A' below!
Follow Path A to continue with a straightforward solution for smaller, family-run hotels
Step A1
Check in with CMND & Reception
Here at reception, you will find our Philips monitors set up with CMND & Reception. This solution seamlessly builds upon your small- to medium-sized hotel customer’s existing CMND platform. A cost-effective alternative, offering all the features needed to manage your check in process, and to create and control the content that is displayed on your guest room MediaSuite TVs.
Step A2
Personalisation with CMND
Using CMND from PPDS it’s easy to personalise your guest’s experience and to provide perfectly branded content and messaging tailored for your hotel. CMND & Control allows you to set parameters, update software, and customise and configure multiple displays at once. From wherever you are.
Experience the solution on our two 43" Philips 43HFL5314U at either side of the reception area.
Step A3
Content streaming with benefits
With the Philips MediaSuite, streaming is easy. Based on an Android platform, whether using the services embedded directly onto the TV – which can include Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube and many more, or via Google Cast, secure, home-from-home streaming is simple to enjoy without any network integration.
See for yourself on our new for 2022 65" Philips 65HFL6214U and our 58" Philips 58HFL5214U MediaSuite TVs, streaming with benefits.
Check out our Philips MediaSuite success stories, including the Hard Rock Hotel in Amsterdam, here.
Let's follow journey 'B' below!
Following Path B, you will find solutions built around a hotel PMS, ideal for larger hotels and chains.
Step B1
Self check in via the Hotel PMS
With a Hotel PMS solution, the check in possibilities for your guests expand. On the wall opposite our check in desk, your guests can do a self-service check in on our 32" Philips 32BDL3651T touch screens, brought together with a solution from TigerTMS, Nevotek, Nonius, ImagineSoft, or Impala for you.
PPDS offers the widest selection of hotel PMS partner solutions in the marketplace. Find out more here.
Step B2
Personalisation with CMND
As you’ll see on the 50" Philips 50HFL5214U and 55" 55HFL5214U MediaSuites, directly next to the self check in station, as your guest checks in, their personalised hotel journey begins, with a welcome message and tailored settings shared to their in room TV.
Step B3
Content streaming with benefits
With the Philips MediaSuite, streaming is easy. Based on an Android platform, whether using the services embedded directly onto the TV – which can include Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube and many more, or via Google Cast, secure, home-from-home streaming is simple to enjoy.
Linking your hotel’s PMS together with CMND, you can unlock further features and benefits, including the ability to enable Netflix directly on your Philips MediaSuite TVs.
Just around the corner, we are using the Nonius Gateway – a solution that means the Google Cast guest experience can be optimised even further with network integration.
And you can add additional content services with our dedicated partners, including Allente, Airtime and Nenda. You can launch applications from these partners on the MediaSuite TV here. This streaming can mean that you have the potential to reduce costs, removing unused or unwanted linear channels.
See for yourself on our new for 2022 Philips 43HFL6214U MediaSuite TVs, streaming with benefits.
Final step
Your remote control options
Intuitive to use and simple to operate, Philips MediaSuite remote controls also feature a push to activate Google Assistant, as well as giving guests allowing guests the choice to control popular services, such as Netflix and YouTube, through voice activated commands, or via dedicated shortcut buttons.
Here you will find our Easy remote control, our Healthcare remote control for hospitals and similar settings, our Hygienic remote control and our Premium Hygienic remote control.
The Premium Hygienic Remote Control is made from anti-microbial materials, entirely cavity free – including no raised buttons and an anti-theft battery cover – allowing for fast and simple cleaning and reducing the risk of harmful germs and bacteria being spread.
