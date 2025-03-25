Philips Professional Displays set for maiden voyage showcasing at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 with Philips MediaSuite TVs already making waves in maritime market

First launched in 2019, Philips MediaSuite leads the market as the hotel TV of choice in Western Europe, chosen for its integrated Google Cast™, Netflix ready functionality, and Google Play store access. The Series now provides cruise providers and super yacht owners with a dedicated range of slimline TVs in sizes including 24” and 32” – coming in FHD resolution and fitting tighter spaces for crew and inner cabins – and 4K models including 43”, 50”, 55” and a 65” – ideal for suites and state rooms. A Philips Professional Soundbar can also be added for ameliorated audio experiences, especially suited for saloons and sky lounges on yachts.

Secure and set up with the protection required to withstand the rigours of a life at sea, the range also brings long term savings, with lower power consumption compared to many marketplace competitors.

Bringing passengers the ship’s choice of channels via IPTV services, including linear TV channels via satellite, as well as video on demand content, Philips MediaSuite also enables the ship’s purser to deliver personalised welcomes and information for guests via CMND. These can include details of the next port of call, and brings revenue opportunities, giving passengers the ability to arrange excursions, and to book on board services, such as spa and restaurant bookings from the comfort of their cabin. All customer data is cleared upon checkout, adding peace of mind to guests.

Jeroen Verhaeghe, added: “In 2024, Philips MediaSuite achieved a major milestone in becoming the bestselling hotel TV in Western Europe, gaining market leadership in EMEA for the first time, a position I’m proud to say we have continued to retain. We see some incredible opportunities in bringing the benefits of Philips MediaSuite on board cruise ships and super yachts.”

All eyes on deck

Professional TVs are just part of a much wider hospitality offering from PPDS, though, with its growing and evolving portfolio extending and supporting beyond guestrooms to deliver best-in-class visual communications for a variety of applications across all deck areas.

As a provider of total solutions, PPDS’ extensive and diverse portfolio includes a range of advanced, sustainability-driven (including power-free) and remotely controlled and managed Philips digital signage, ePaper, interactive, and dvLED solutions. From wayfinding, general communications (such as marketing and safety information), digital menus in bars and restaurants, TVs in children’s entertainment areas, or giant LED walls for any staging or cinema venues, PPDS has a solution – a range of which will be on display at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025.

Scott Adams, Director for Hospitality in North America at PPDS, adds: “Philips MediaSuite, together with the full range of hospitality displays, continues to set new standards and deliver new experiences for guests, hoteliers, and operators alike, with unrestricted entertainment choice and extensive back end control and management. Built around the ever evolving needs of guests, including viewing habits, the Philips Professional Displays portfolio is an undisputed choice for the hospitality industry.”

The scope for sustainability

Mirroring Seatrade’s commitment to promoting sustainability in the cruise industry, PPDS has been leading the AV industry in bringing more sustainability focused displays and solutions for businesses everywhere, launching a series of world’s first products. These include the Philips Tableaux zero-power ePaper display, as well as advancing the benefits of dvLED and LCD displays, including the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign, which has been developed to use less than half the energy than its direct competition, with no compromise on display quality.

This dedication to sustainability has seen PPDS and its Philips Professional Displays recognised with a plethora of awards in recent years, including a commendation awarded in the 2025 TUI Sustainability Impact Progress Award.

The company is also aligned with Seatrade Cruise Global in its support for Mercy Ships, the international charity operating the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ships, in which Philips Professional Displays are also used for patient care and diagnosis.

Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing and Head of Marketing NA, concluded: “At PPDS, we are always seeking to add value to our customers and partners and to support them in all their installation and project goals. Cruise ships and super yachts have been on our sonar for some time, and, today, I am delighted to announce that PPDS is officially on board, and we look forward to showcasing our solutions to visitors at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025.”