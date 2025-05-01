Putnam County School System
Transforming communication and engagement with Philips digital signage
Background
The Putnam County School System (PCSS) is Tennessee’s 13th largest public school district, serving over 12,000 students across 22 schools, including a virtual learning school (VITAL) and an adult high school. As the second largest employer in Putnam County, with more than 1,700 staff members, PCSS is deeply committed to providing an exceptional educational experience.
Their diverse offerings include standards-based instruction, personalised learning pathways, an extensive Career and Technical Education (CTE) programme, forward-thinking STEM initiatives, and early post-secondary opportunities, as well as an engaging fine arts program.
Technology plays a critical role in enhancing communication, collaboration, and the overall delivery of educational programs within the district, including countywide meetings, conferences, and virtual events. The school’s ageing signage system, though, was inefficient, struggling to keep up with the increasing demand for real-time communication and engaging content delivery.
Challenge
Putnam County’s central office is a highly functional, high-traffic space where regular meetings, events, and virtual collaborations occur with other districts and educational offices. With the need to modernise, the district sought a more efficient digital signage solution that would enable seamless, dynamic content management across its reception and common areas, conference rooms, and in the main boardroom.
The goal was to display everything from event schedules and meeting agendas, through to presentation materials and live feeds for virtual attendees, all in a visually appealing and professional format.
A significant challenge was finding a system that could offer flexibility for future events while also ensuring that content could be easily managed and updated remotely. The solution needed to support a broad array of content types, from static images to dynamic video, and be adaptable to various spaces. It also had to work across different lighting conditions while maintaining a high level of clarity and engagement.
Solution
To meet the District’s evolving needs, PCSS turned to PPDS due to the proven performance and reliability, superior quality, and cost effectiveness of the Philips Professional Displays range. A range of Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line) displays were selected – sized from 55" through to 98" – meeting the brief with exceptional resolution, excellent visibility in diverse lighting conditions, and a professional Android SoC delivering on high performance features to meet dynamic demands. With these benefits in place, PCSS was able to meet its budgetary requirements without compromising on performance.
The Philips Wave remote device management platform was also implemented, streamlining content control across the entire network of displays. The Wave platform allows Putnam County staff to easily update content remotely, ensuring all displays showcase up-to-date, relevant, and consistent information. This flexibility empowers staff to manage announcements, schedules, and materials effortlessly, improving communication during both in-person and virtual meetings.
Additionally, the Philips Professional Displays solution provides a high level of customisation, supporting everything from static visuals to animated content. The flexibility of the Philips Wave platform ensures that the district can continuously evolve and adapt its content to meet the needs of various events.
With the implementation of Philips digital signage, the Putnam County School System has not only improved communication within its district, it but has also set a new standard for how educational offices can leverage technology to engage staff, students, and external partners more effectively. This transformation showcases how the right tools can dramatically enhance an organisation’s ability to communicate, collaborate, and innovate.
Benefits
Enhanced engagement: The new Philips signage has significantly boosted engagement during meetings and events, offering an interactive experience for both in-person and virtual participants. Dynamic content helps create a more collaborative environment, ensuring all attendees are involved.
Streamlined communication: Real-time updates and smooth content integration have transformed how information is shared, ensuring efficient communication. This system keeps staff and visitors aligned and informed during district-wide meetings, conferences and virtual sessions.
Effortless content management: The Philips Wave platform simplifies content management. Central office staff can remotely schedule and control the displayed content across screens, ensuring accuracy and timeliness while enhancing workflow.
Positive feedback and increased professionalism: Feedback from other districts and partners has been overwhelmingly positive, praising the clear, consistent messaging and professional presentation. Both virtual and in-person audiences have highlighted improved accessibility and seamless information delivery.