PPDS receives special commendation at the TUI Sustainability Impact Awards 2025 in recognition of transformative hospitality AV solutions

Special mention

The judges were particularly enthusiastic about PPDS’ groundbreaking ultra low energy 4K UHD Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display. With the range including a C rated European Energy Label, as well as an EPEAT Climate+ Gold rating, it is ideal for installations in hotel and cruise ship lobbies, bars and restaurants, event spaces, retail zones, and many more.

Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, commented: “Sustainability is an integral part of our corporate strategy. The TUI Sustainability Impact Awards stand for our suppliers' ability to innovate – and their commitment to integrating sustainability into their processes and products.”

Leading sustainability in hospitality

Reinforcing PPDS’ position as a recognised global leader in the AV industry for delivering world leading sustainable professional display solutions, coupled with an unparalleled desire to inspire and support businesses with their sustainability goals, a trio of PPDS team members were invited to attend the Awards day. These included Global Business Director for Hospitality, Jeroen Verhaeghe; Global Director CSR and Sustainability, Stefan van Sabben; and UK Sales Director, Stuart Millward, who also spoke during a special panel discussion about the impact of suppliers’ sustainability efforts.

The trio were also invited to showcase some of their latest and most innovative hospitality solutions during a special marketplace event, providing demonstrations of the Philips MediaSuite hotel TV range, as well as a 32” Philips Tableaux ePaper display, and answering questions for TUI colleagues from around the world about the capabilities and possibilities available with Philips Professional Displays.

Discussing the award, Stefan van Sabben commented: “We are delighted that our continued efforts have been recognised by TUI. Sustainability is a key pillar of PPDS’ global business. Everything we do, from the manufacturing process, packaging and shipping, through to installation and beyond. These are all fundamentals.

“Our work is about much more than gaining recognition and rewards, but these give us confidence that we are working in the right ways, and, as a team, we are always immensely proud when our efforts are recognised.”

Stuart Millward added: “Digital signage, interactive displays, professional TVs, direct view LED. These all use electricity to show content. As the demand for digitalisation of business continues to grow, at PPDS we recognise the impact of this on our planet, and on the operating costs of our customers' businesses. So, we placed reducing the impacts of our business – including the energy consumption of our products new and existing – as a part of our core strategy. Our sustainability efforts have stayed ahead of the game, and we have been recognised by many as leaders in the AV industry, for extending product lifetimes, for reducing energy consumption, and for supporting positive change for all.”

Jeroen Verhaeghe concluded: “With bars, restaurants, cafes, entertainment areas, and of course the millions of guest rooms and cruise ship cabins in the hospitality industry, digital displays of all shapes, sizes and forms are now prevalent. As a global manufacturer, we feel duty bound to support our customers in achieving their own customer experience goals, while at the same time creating more sustainable business. We look forward to continuing to innovate and bring even more benefits to TUI and to the wider industry.”