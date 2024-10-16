A restaurant (re)work of art
Philips Tableaux brings sleek and sustainable solution replacing paper posters for Nenuphar
Background
Restaurant Nenuphar is situated on the banks of the river Leie in the picturesque village of Afsnee, on the outskirts of Ghent, Belgium. Magic. Inspiration. Natural. These are the words that infuse the venue, with its interior decorated with paintings by Belgian painter – one of the fathers of Flemish Expressionism – Gustave De Smet. With a beautiful terrace, and an eightroom hotel for those who wish to extend their stay, Nenuphar exudes a warm and friendly atmosphere, at one with its natural surroundings on the water’s edge.
Challenge
The team at Nenuphar strives to create a luxurious and welcoming atmosphere for its guests, blending fine dining with a versatile event space, with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation.
Recognising the paper wastage of using traditional paper posters to communicate important messages in the restaurant and restrooms, the team turned to the technical and creative AV solutions experts at TechWorks to find a modern, user friendly, and sustainable solution. The brief? To find a product that was easy to update without technical expertise, that was energy efficient into the long term, and that could integrate seamlessly into the elegant interior of the restaurant without distracting from the ambiance.
Solution
Philips Tableaux ePaper displays offered the ideal combination of sleek design, sustainability, and ease of use, delivering on every aspect of the Nenuphar team’s requirements.
Easily portable, with no need to be plugged in to a power supply to show the information needed in any given area, the displays can be easily moved around the restaurant depending on requirements, with the content being easy to swap out depending on the time of day, weather conditions, or the customers in the room.
The installation was completed smoothly and on time, with minimal disruption to the restaurant’s operations. This was simplified by the fact that no cables were required, making the set up quick and hassle-free.
TechWorks ensured that the Nenuphar team was trained on updating content on the screens, making future changes straightforward.
Benefits
Reducing waste: Eliminating the need for both paper and ink, as well as printing processes, posters can be updated regularly with less environmental impact.
Zero power: Showing a full colour static image indefinitely without using any power at all, the display uses only 0.0025 kWh for an image update.
Sleek and stylish: With slim bezels, Philips Tableaux displays content in 60,000 colours, including blue, for a clear and eye-catching picture.
Connected performance: With an Android System on Chip delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options for easy content updates.