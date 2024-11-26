Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Dear retailer, how low can you go?

Let’s save paper, energy, and money.

image

Working together for a more sustainable display solution

As a retailer, you want to get the biggest returns on your marketing investment. That extends to the advertising displays you have in your stores - whether paper or digital. There are always savings to be made - on paper and energy use, and ultimately, on the money you are spending. With Philips Professional Displays, we think you will soon see those savings add up. Take a look...

image

This saves paper and money

Stop using paper posters in your stores

Philips Tableaux

Philips Tableaux opens a new era of display technology, delivering power-free digital signage to businesses everywhere. Using zero power to show static images in a stunning 60,000 colours indefinitely. And needing only super low power to swap to a new image.

Find out more about Philips Tableaux
image

This saves energy and money

Choose a display that uses 50% less energy

Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign

A true signage display that consumes half the power compared to its competition in the same size range? Sounds unbelievable. But it’s a fact. The Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display has been designed using PPDS’ six principles of future proof product thinking, delivering on ground breaking efficiencies.

Find out more about Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign
image

This saves energy and money

Shut all your displays down remotely

PPDS Wave Platform

The evolutionary cloud ecosystem unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence of your Philips Professional Display fleet.

Find out more about PPDS Wave platform

Open² display for the greater good

Interested to meet Sven Beinlich, our retail specialist?

image

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch