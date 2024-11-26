Dear retailer, how low can you go?
Let’s save paper, energy, and money.
Working together for a more sustainable display solution
As a retailer, you want to get the biggest returns on your marketing investment. That extends to the advertising displays you have in your stores - whether paper or digital. There are always savings to be made - on paper and energy use, and ultimately, on the money you are spending. With Philips Professional Displays, we think you will soon see those savings add up. Take a look...
This saves paper and money
Stop using paper posters in your stores
Philips Tableaux
Philips Tableaux opens a new era of display technology, delivering power-free digital signage to businesses everywhere. Using zero power to show static images in a stunning 60,000 colours indefinitely. And needing only super low power to swap to a new image.
This saves energy and money
Choose a display that uses 50% less energy
Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign
A true signage display that consumes half the power compared to its competition in the same size range? Sounds unbelievable. But it’s a fact. The Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display has been designed using PPDS’ six principles of future proof product thinking, delivering on ground breaking efficiencies.
