Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

PPDS Wave Creator

Content Management System for easy content scheduling and simple template creation

Create with PPDS Wave
image

Introducing PPDS Wave Creator

Need more content control on your Philips professional display? Scheduling content and creating templates are made simple with our own PPDS Wave Creator application.

Fully integrated into the Wave ecosystem, Wave Creator is available on the PPDS ProStore for fully remote installation, sitting alongside premium applications from our development partners, offering different and unique applications, supporting a range of business needs.

image

Making content creation easy and accessible

A powerful application for creativity and inspiration

  • Easy-to-use basic CMS. Create professional content using images, videos, text and more

  • Text editor to easily change text in menus and signage quickly and efficiently

  • Professional templates to inspire ideas and start working with immediately

  • Simple to use drag and drop interface, with preloaded templates and integrated widgets

  • Content scheduling allows you to blend different media over different times, days, or weeks

  • Out-of-the-box experience, seamlessly integrates with Wave Controller claiming and display settings

  • Managed maintenance means back-end servers, redundancies, and backups are all managed for you

Why Wave Creator?

Fundamental content management
A range of professional templates
Ideal for elementary content creation
image

Create content for your Philips signage displays

PPDS Wave Creator is integrated with Wave Controller, delivering basic content management features, including:

  • Content scheduling

  • Widgets for text, clock, image, video, YouTube, playlist, webpage, QR-code, playlist, API

  • Text editor and templates

Get started with Wave

Already a partner? Log in now to activate your account for PPDS Wave
Learn More
New to PPDS? Become a partner to activate Wave and the exclusive benefits as a Philips professional displays reseller
Learn More
Read our guide on getting started with PPDS Wave
Learn More

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch