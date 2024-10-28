PPDS Master Showroom experience center opens in New York Metropolitan

Open2 all market verticals

Covering over 2,368 ft² (205m2) in a fully accessible, wheelchair-friendly, ground floor studio, the PPDS Master Showroom – ribbon cut during a grand opening event on October 24 – is divided into three captivating and carefully curated spaces, each showcasing a selection of flexible solutions tailorable to support the range of market verticals. These include retail, corporate, education, hospitality, food and beverage, government, security/surveillance, broadcast studios, transportation, houses of worship, public venues, and entertainment.

Each space is separated using floor-to-ceiling glass panels, creating an open and unrestricted environment, mirroring PPDS’ global approach to its business and technologies.

Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing Director and Head of Marketing US at PPDS, commented: “PPDS is a provider of total solutions, offering a portfolio to support almost any business, no matter how big, small or creative its needs might be. This stunning new Master Showroom provides a perfect opportunity for us to work even more closely with our partners, and for businesses to experience for themselves what can be achieved.”

Open to future-focused vision

With over 30 active screens on show under a single roof, the power of Philips Professional Displays is immediately experienced upon entering the Studio. Visitors are greeted by an engaging array of content displayed on a 138” Philips LED All In One and a striking transparent OLED, while a 25” Philips Tableaux Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) display – just one example of PPDS’s multi-award winning sustainable digital signage solutions – brings a customised welcome for visitors.

Creating a scene of wall-to-wall visual activity in every direction, Solution Room 1 features two dedicated zones, including one for Hospitality – displaying the unique benefits of the Netflix ready, Google Cast™ Philips MediaSuite TV Series – and one for Education, showcasing the newly launched suite of interactive Philips Collaboration Displays. Upon opening, visitors to the PPDS Studio NYC Metro will also be among the first to experience PPDS’ new Philips Genius and Philips ScreenShare software for smarter and more collaborative teaching, learning, and collaboration.

Sustainability

With PPDS’ relentless approach to delivering highly sustainable, low energy solutions – helping to provide environmental and cost saving benefits to businesses – the Studio also proudly presents PPDS’ groundbreaking 65” Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign Series. Unveiled this year, the display delivers unbeatable 4K UHD video while consuming up to 70% less energy versus comparable market offerings without compromising on performance.

LEDing from the front

A feast of visual content awaits in Solutions Room 2, demonstrating the latest evolutions of PPDS’ ever-growing portfolio of LCD videowall and dvLED innovations, showcased in a variety of form factors and applications.

These include the recently unveiled – and PPDS’ first ever – Philips Unite All in One range, alongside the elementary Philips Unite LED 5000 and 6000 Series, providing stunning and fast installation times – as little as 60 minutes – for meeting rooms, classrooms, retail, houses of worship, and many more.

Demonstrating PPDS’ credentials and capabilities in mission critical environments, the room also features a dedicated ‘Command Center’, using a stunning TAA compliant 2x2 Philips Videowall X-Line (55BDL2105X/17). On the opposite wall is a fully operational ‘Food and Beverage’ area, demonstrating a variety of relevant communications, including digital menus and promotions. This area features two 37” Philips Stretch S-Line displays, as well as four 50” Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line digital signage displays, which have been arranged as a 1x4 menu board with an unrivalled Android SoC video loop through.

A Philips Public 7000 dvLED ribbon also curves around the ceiling, further demonstrating the versatility of PPDS’ solutions, for installations of any shape or size.

Training room

In addition, the PPDS Master Showroom NYC Metro is a destination for PPDS’ teams, partners, and customers to host events, provide product training, collaborate, and innovate on projects, with a fully equipped meeting and training room.

With five rows of desks and capacity to seat more than 25 people at a time, the training room features everything required for a successful meeting or presentation. This includes a stunning 16:9 Philips dvLED wall, a 10” interactive room booking display, plus a ‘sustainability wall’, featuring a range of 13”, 25” and 32” Philips Tableaux displays.

Land of opportunity

Speaking at the PPDS Studio NYC Metro’s grand opening – attended by members of the PPDS North America team, key partners, customers, and media – Nick Begleries, VP Commercial, North America, commented: “We are thrilled to have officially opened our first PPDS Master Showroom in North America, and what better location than on the doorstep of the most economically powerful city on the planet!

“New York is home to 41 Fortune 500 companies, more than any other city, and according to a recent report there are now more small businesses open in the city than pre-pandemic. This incredible venue brings many exciting new opportunities for businesses in the area, as well as those travelling in by train, plane, or automobile. There is no better time or place to open our first PPDS Master Showroom in North America, and we already have plans for more PPDS Studios in the future.”



Jack Boyczuk, Global Business Manager at PPDS, added: “PPDS is open to supporting all business and the PPDS Studio New York Metro has been carefully designed to showcase, test, and prove the highly advanced and sustainable display solutions our partners and customers need. Whether a local office or multinational retailer, at PPDS we have a solution to suit. We look forward to welcoming you to our Master Showroom to see and experience it for yourself.”