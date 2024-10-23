Latest Philips Hotel TVs and digital signage at The Hospitality Show 2024

The Hospitality team at PPDS is excited to announce it will be showcasing the latest innovations from its groundbreaking suite of Hotel TVs and hospitality-focused digital signage solutions at The Hospitality Show (Oct 28-30), delivering ultimate guest room entertainment, as well as proven energy efficiencies and substantial financial benefits for hoteliers.

Joining 400 exhibitors and approximately 5,000 visitors inside the 514,000 sq ft Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, the Hospitality Show – a joint venture between AHLA and Hotel Management – brings together industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, developers, investors, and technology experts from around the world.

Exhibiting for the first time on Philips Booth #916, US and global PPDS teams will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss a range of unique and multi-award-winning solutions designed to enhance revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and deliver instant sustainability benefits to hoteliers.

Taking control

Now a market leader in EMEA, China, and Australia – and growing exponentially in North America – the Philips Hotel TV range will take center stage on the booth. This includes the revolutionary Netflix ready Philips MediaSuite TV with Google Cast™(available in 19”-75” models), as well as the latest addition to the range – the Philips Hospitality TV 4000 Series, both designed exclusively for guest room experiences.

Delivering all inclusive, in-room, home-from-home TV entertainment, Philips MediaSuite is one of the world’s most unique and popular hotel TV solutions and remains the first – and currently, only – hotel TV to include both Google Cast™ and Netflix ready functionality built in, putting guests in total control of their viewing experiences.

Adding significant benefits to hoteliers – including security and financial – the Philips MediaSuite and the Philips Hospitality 4000 Series require no additional equipment, wiring, or recurring subscription fees (no external boxes). Running on an Android SoC, they can be regularly updated to include the latest features, helping to extend product longevity and reduce unnecessary hardware upgrades and electronic waste.

Voice control, access to thousands of apps via Google Play, extensive remote management, personalization, interactivity, and user insights make Philips MediaSuite a truly unique industry offering and one not to be missed.

Sustainability made simple

Outside of the guestroom, PPDS will be showcasing a range of advanced and highly sustainable interactive displays and digital signage solutions, each tailored to a variety of settings and hospitality applications, including for wayfinding, in-house marketing and promotions, digital menus, self-check-in and more.

Making its first ever appearance at a national hospitality event, this will include the full range of PPDS’ multi-award-winning Philips Tableaux Advance Color ePaper (ACeP) displays (13”, 25”, and 32”), providing the ideal replacement for paper-based communications, reducing waste and delivering instant time and energy savings.

Capable of running unplugged, Philips Tableaux is the world’s first full size, full-color ACeP display series, capable of displaying vivid images 24/7 without using a kW of power for days, weeks, or even years*. Highly portable, weighing in at just 3.5kg, installation uses are infinite, including the hotel lobby, corridors, café, bar, restaurant, and more. Augmented with an Android System on Chip and WiFi/LAN, local and global display fleets in one or multiple hotels can be managed entirely remotely.

These and much more at The Hospitality Show 2024 in San Antonio.

Scott Adams, Director of Hospitality at PPDS for North America, commented: “Now in its second year, The Hospitality Show provides a fantastic opportunity for PPDS to demonstrate the unrivaled strengths and capabilities available from our growing and ever-evolving suite of hospitality solutions. At PPDS, we cover all bases, whether it is providing outstanding entertainment choices in the guestroom, or delivering a range of crystal clear, energy efficient and remotely managed visual communications around the hotel. We cannot wait to be in Austin, helping visitors discover and experience the power of Philips Professional Displays on the Philips Booth #916.”

To arrange a meeting with one of the Philips Hospitality Displays team at The Hospitality Show please contact Scott Adams by email at scott.adams@tpv-tech.com. Not able to make it to Texas? The full range will also be on show on booth H7-3.D040 at EquipHotel in Paris, France from 3-7 November 2024.