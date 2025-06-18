Products

T-Line 10” Control Display

10BDL3351T/00

From room bookings and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power over Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video outputHDMI
Other connectionsmicro SD
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB C
External controlRJ45

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsLow brightness
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
Network controllableWi-Fi
BT 5.0
Ethernet
Other convenienceG sensor
Kensington lock
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)

Internal Player

Storage8 GB eMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURK3568
Wi-Fi802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
2.4/5 GHz

Dimensions

Set Height164 mm
Wall Mount75 x 75 mm
Set Width262 mm
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)22 (L/R), 14 (T/B)
Set Depth24.75 mm
Set Width (inch)10.32 inch
Product weight0.8 kg
Product weight (lb)1.63 lb
Set Height (inch)6.46 inch
Set Depth (inch)0.97 inch

Power

Consumption (Typical)4 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains powerDC12V +/- 5%, 2A, IEEE 802.03at PoE+
Consumption (Max)13 W

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
RoHS
FCC, Class A
ETL
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-10 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]30-80% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10-85% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Panel resolution1280 x 800
Diagonal screen size (metric)25.6 cm
Brightness350 cd/m²
Optimum resolution1280 x 800
Display colours16.7 million
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Aspect ratio16:10
Response time (typical)35 ms
Operating systemAndroid 13
Diagonal screen size (inch)10.1'' inch
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree

Interactivity

Protection glass0.7 mm tempered safety glass
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points
