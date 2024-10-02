Your new Philips Unite All-In-One LED displays line-up
4K and 8K resolution
Super fast installation
Direct view LED for all
Access all areas - flexing to the indoor location
For ultimate flexibility and portability, each Series in the Philips Unite LED AIO range can be used in almost any indoor environment. With brackets included in the box ready for mounting to the wall, and the option to add a stylish trolley, ideal for environments in which the display needs to be moved around - such as switching between meeting rooms or classrooms.
Significantly reduced energy consumption
With sustainability a key focus for many businesses, the new Philips Unite LED AIO range has been designed with a number of features to reduce energy consumption. All resulting in lower cost of ownership and supporting the business' efforts toward a more sustainable future.
Connectivity and control
With controllers included in the box across the range, the Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line’s Android platform is built in to Philips Unite LED 5000 AIOs. Unlocking the power of the evolutionary cloud-based PPDS Wave remote device management platform for simplified set up, monitoring and control. All bringing further savings on time, energy, operational costs and environmental impact.
Lined up for speedy installation – Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series
SIZE UP FOR AN EASY BEZEL-FREE VIDEOWALL REPLACEMENT
Philips Unite LED 7000 Series – easy fit all in one box
Your natural replacement for a 2x2 videowall set up, with no bezels at all, and with no configuration required. The Unite 7000 Series is your easy fit kit, all in one box, ready for you to plug and play in less than one hour. Ideal for TV studios, corporate settings, retail, and transportation hubs, consisting of four 55” panels that seamlessly slot together to create a full HD display.
Shipped in a single box with all mounts and components included (including a built in controller) and with an ADA compliant wall mount as standard, existing VESA mounts can also be retained and used – simply replace the panels to create a new seamless LED wall.
Bring on the bezel-free videowall – Philips Unite LED 7000 Series
