MDT Medientechnik
The scalable and user-friendly premium CMS for your digital business solution.
Performed by Experience and Perfection
Why MDT?
Improve your internal communication! MDT offer you everything a premium CMS system has to do: Sophisticated technology - surprisingly easy to use, even prepared for large networks. MDT stands for first-class software with exceptional performance, flexible connection to all existing operating systems and professional support. Our expertise is confirmed by the large number of major projects we have completed over many years.
Partnership with Philips
"Sophisticated technology surprisingly easy with Philips and MDT! Our goal is to create a unique and innovative experience while providing a solid and reliable solution. In addition to a premium CMS system, this is only possible with the right quality of the hardware. With Philips, we have found a partner that supports our powerful solution on the hardware side and lives up to our quality promise. Ready for the future with Philips and MDT!"
Alexander Pfeil, active partner - MDT
Internal Communication
MDT delivers an effective and centralized solution: from a digital news and menu board, to digital door signs and wayfinding systems, to the display of work and production data. With our solution there are no limits. Thus you facilitate the work of your employees and improve the stay of customers and visitors.
Digital Door Signs
Inform employees and visitors about current and future events and meetings and make it easier for them to find their way around. Dates and events can be automatically taken from your Google or Outlook calendar and displayed on your screens.
Digital Wayfinding Systems
Help your employees and visitors to get a better orientation. Through the digital solution, information can be added and transferred in real time.
Experience & Support
MDT as a dynamic company with over 20 years of experience offers you state-of-the-art digital signage software solutions. Through agile innovation and the care of the entire programming processes, our solution "Screen Editor" convinces with excellent quality and its variety of functions.
Contact
Get in touch