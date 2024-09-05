Intel
Powering IoT Solutions for Retail Markets
Intel & PPDS
Together with our partners, PPDS, Advantech & Navori we're building solutions helping retailers on their journey to digital transformation and enabling them to capitalize on business critical moments using edge computing and AI inference.
Maurits Tichelman – VP Sales and Marketing Group & GM of the EMEA Territory Group, Intel Corporation
Intel® Smart Display Module
As displays get thinner and power-efficient performance becomes more critical, Intel offers the Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM)specification and reference design that can be integrated into the sleekest all-in-one designs and displays such as the Philips P-Line displays.
Intel OpenVINO™
The Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit is a free, downloadable toolkit that helps developers fast-track the development of high-performance computer vision and deep learning into vision applications. It enables deep learning on hardware accelerators and streamlined heterogeneous execution across multiple types of Intel platforms.
OpenVINO and the OpenVINO logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
