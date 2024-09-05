Products

Intel

Powering IoT Solutions for Retail Markets

Why Intel?

Intel® hardware and software technologies provide a powerful backbone upon which digital signage solutions are built.

Intel & PPDS

Together with our partners, PPDS, Advantech & Navori we're building solutions helping retailers on their journey to digital transformation and enabling them to capitalize on business critical moments using edge computing and AI inference.

Maurits Tichelman – VP Sales and Marketing Group & GM of the EMEA Territory Group, Intel Corporation

Intel® Partner Alliance

Join PPDS as an Intel® Partner Alliance member.

Intel® Smart Display Module

As displays get thinner and power-efficient performance becomes more critical, Intel offers the Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM)specification and reference design that can be integrated into the sleekest all-in-one designs and displays such as the Philips P-Line displays.

Intel vPro®

The Intel vPro® platform is a solid foundation for business-class, modern manageability for a wide range of devices in companies of all sizes. IT can remotely manage and repair PCs, kiosks, digital signage, and more, even when these devices are powered off or out of band.

Intel OpenVINO™

The Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit is a free, downloadable toolkit that helps developers fast-track the development of high-performance computer vision and deep learning into vision applications. It enables deep learning on hardware accelerators and streamlined heterogeneous execution across multiple types of Intel platforms.

OpenVINO and the OpenVINO logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

