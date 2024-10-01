Products

Join us at ISE 2023!

Join us at ISE 2023

Let’s discover how our technological and personal openness can improve your competitiveness! We would like to welcome you at our booth on ISE 2023 in Barcelona.

Technology should not restrict your customers

Nowadays, we all are used to a certain degree of technological freedom. Innovation empowers its users to achieve more with less effort. That is why it is called: ‘smart’. Philips understands this like no other and enables your customers to display without limits.

Open technology | Open to you

Our Open2 principle focuses on two aspects. The first is ‘open technology’. Our open-source software offers the advantage of complete flexibility. Your customer can connect almost every brand, device, or platform to our professional display systems. This is an enormous benefit for any organization in any market or industry.

The second aspect of our Open2 is all about business relationships. As PPDS organization, we are available and approachable. There to make it work together with you and your costumers. You can count on that.

