Our Open2 principle focuses on two aspects. The first is ‘open technology’. Our open-source software offers the advantage of complete flexibility. Your customer can connect almost every brand, device, or platform to our professional display systems. This is an enormous benefit for any organization in any market or industry.

The second aspect of our Open2 is all about business relationships. As PPDS organization, we are available and approachable. There to make it work together with you and your costumers. You can count on that.