Attention to detail – the need for visual learning

While higher education includes mature students – those aged 21 and over – the vast majority of students in mainstream education now will have been born after the year 2005. And the majority of those will fall into Gen Z and Generation Alpha.

It is suggested that the average attention span of a Gen Z is around eight seconds – that is four seconds (25%) shorter than the average attention span of millennials.

This is likely to be due to the fact that Gen Z and Generation Alpha are digital natives – they have grown up with easy access internet and smart phones, and they have spent their lives so far communicating on a global scale on social media networks. Generation Alpha, even more so than Gen Z. That means that access to electronics is a necessity, and these students have a natural aptitude for technology.

By contrast, their predecessors only had access to these things toward their later childhoods.

This means that, to grab attention, the emphasis for teaching needs to be turned toward visual, rather than text-based, media. Diagrams, infographics, photographs, mind maps, and other visual aids, as well as actively using the technology – will keep students’ attention for longer.

