PPDS unveils new ‘ultra durable’ Philips Signage 6000 Series for optimum 24/7 performance and reliability in the most challenging environments

Displaying with confidence 24/7

Designed to be the focal point of any space, and developed in collaboration with customers, the new UHD Philips Signage 6000 Series features enhanced brightness (up to 800 nits) for powerful performance and better visibility in brighter conditions including sunlight.

Built to withstand the test of time, the Philips Signage 6000 Series is built with a robust metal casing and features conformal coating and IP5X ingress protection. Whether grappling with physical or often troublesome airborne pollutants, such as dust, moisture, or diesel emissions, mechanical wear, or poor ventilation (often found in train stations), the Philips Signage 6000 Series stands strong.

Furthermore, the display can function seamlessly in even the most extreme temperatures, from 0 to 40 °C and at altitudes of 3000 meters (9,840 feet).

And if things do go wrong? The Philips Signage 6000 Series features PPDS’ FailOver technology, ensuring screens never go blank by automatically switching between primary and secondary inputs to keep content playing.

With integrated SmartPlayer, businesses can create and schedule content and playlists with minimal time and effort. Mangers can simply save content (video, audio, pictures) on a USB and plug it directly into the conveniently located USB port in the display. It is that simple.

Secure control wherever, whenever

The uniquely designed and upgraded chipset within the display also allows businesses to make used of selected remote management features.

Designed to support time, energy, and cost efficiencies, this special version of the Philips Wave remote device management platform allows businesses to securely access, manage, and limit the settings of the display to control volume, brightness, standby, and power scheduling, and more, without the need for an Android SoC.

Need the benefits of Android as well? Enhancing the capabilities of Philips Signage 6000 Series still further, businesses also have the option to add the Philips CRD52 Android OPS player, benefitting from 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, Android 14, UHD output on DP, RJ45, USB3, and Micro USB. And the optional CRD29 can also be inserted to add WiFi into the mix.

Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead for EMEA at PPDS, commented: “The launch of the Philips Signage 6000 Series is a further demonstration of PPDS’ unrelenting mission to support customers' visual requirements in all markets – no matter how complex, unique or demanding. This new Series, an upgrade to our P-Line signage display, creates new opportunities for many types of business, backed by the peace of mind knowing that whatever the environment or conditions, their content is set stand out and be seen.”