Hood House Kassel
Philips MediaSuite with Professional Soundbar dubbed the perfect complement for feelgood living at Hood House in Kassel
Background
Hood House, located into the heart of the city of Kassel in the centre of Germany, offers a modern, digitised approach to its serviced apartments and apartment hotel accommodation. Bringing both comfort and convenience, it is ideally situated for guests staying in the area for business or tourism, overlooking the impressive Königsplatz, with easy access to the dynamic economic centre and trade fairs in the convention or trade show, as well as key attractions, shopping areas, and public transportation. Hood House is an authentic and versatile host – a temporary home with feel good character and individual service for everyone - no matter when and for how long.
Challenge
Kassel’s dynamic economic centre is home to a number of internationally active companies, as well as the worldrenowned ‘documenta’ art exhibition, and the convention or trade show attracts significant trade fairs. This means visitors to the city often have a need to stay for longer, with an increasing demand for a hybrid solution between hotel and furnished apartment. Catering for this brand new guest set, Hood House owners, SICON Hospitality, wanted to create a cutting-edge experience, modernising to bring a fully-digitised guest journey – from booking, check-in, and even door opening via smartphone – to match the contemporary décor. Central to the digital requirements for the apartment hotel, the in-room TVs needed to provide the option for guests to choose between linear TV and streaming services, as well as easy casting, with 4K picture quality and premium audio.
Solution
Seeing that the Philips MediaSuite TV has all the features and functionality to support their needs, while also allowing them to continue to ensure the latest options are always available, SICON Hospitality selected AVARA AG and PPDS to deliver the ultimate infotainment set up.
A range of 50” and 55” 4K Philips MediaSuite TVs, together with the Philips Professional Soundbar, and supported by PPDS’ CMND platform, were installed into the Hood House rooms, delivering stunning picture quality, unrivalled casting and streaming options, and an array of entertainment possibilities, including Netflix and other streaming services ready to log in to directly from the TV, integrated Google Cast, embedded streaming apps, and access to the Google Play store, as well as linear TV. Easy to use, with central administration saving the Hood House team time, as well, guests can be personally welcomed to the hotel via their in-room TV, where they can find a raft of information in their preferred language.
Benefits
Netflix-ready: Integrated Netflix enables guests to access their own accounts directly on the big screen. All log in credentials are automatically cleared upon check out.
Google Cast: Guests can cast their personal content – films, music, gaming and more – from their personal devices onto to the hotel TV without extra hardware or software configurations.
Personalised content: Making use of the exclusive PPDS CMND platform, the welcome screen and services displayed on the hotel TVs can be customised on check-in for every guest.
Philips Professional Soundbar: Easy to install, with a built-in subwoofer. Controlled via the Philips MediaSuite remote control, and personal sound content can also be played via Bluetooth Audio.