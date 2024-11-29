PPDS is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new line of Philips Hospitality TVs with Chromecast built in™, delivering the features and functionality expected from a premium TV, at a lower price tag.

Unveiled for the first time on Philips stand 3P500 at ISE 2024 in Barcelona, the brand new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series from PPDS opens an exciting new era for entry-level hospitality TVs – combining previously unseen value with a wealth of highly advanced and versatile features for elevated experiences in hotel, healthcare, and shared accommodation environments.

Launching in 24”, 32”, 43” 50”, 55”, and 65” size variants*, and curated using invaluable feedback from the market, the new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series addresses many of the historical challenges and compromises often faced by smaller and more price-conscious settings when selecting and upgrading their displays.

Jeroen Verhaeghe, Global Business Development Director Hospitality at PPDS, commented: “At PPDS, we are fully committed to developing and delivering high quality and industry-leading solutions that are available for all. We introduced a new era of advanced entertainment and world-first technologies to the hospitality industry with Philips MediaSuite, creating the same experiences enjoyed at home.

“We appreciate, though, that for some establishments, not all the premium features are needed. So we have developed a new solution that brings a more affordable set, but, unlike others in the market, does not significantly compromise on the features, capabilities, or quality traditionally only found on more premium models. That’s what inspired our new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series – a solution that truly breaks the mould for entry level TVs when it comes to price and quality.”

Quality without compromise

Designed for today and for the future, the new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series is a ‘night and day’ upgrade on PPDS’ popular Philips PrimeSuite TV Series, featuring an all new, slim bezel design together with a powerful 4K UHD display. With two 10 watt built-in speakers as standard, together with Dolby Atmos, optimum picture and audio performance is assured on the Philips Hospitality TV 4500 series, whatever the content and whatever the setting: from small B&Bs, motels and resorts, through care homes to student accommodation.

Mirroring many of the world-first features and capabilities included as standard on the premium Philips MediaSuite, the new wall mountable or desk standing 4500 Series Android TV comes readily equipped with one of the industry's widest and most accessible choices of entertainment services, reflecting current and future viewing habits.

This includes local and international linear and non-linear channels, catch-up services, and pay-per-view offerings, such as MyChoice – an integrated solution that allows users to purchase specific channels and packages via a code or a card – adding more content while creating new additional revenue opportunities.

Running on Android 11, users can enjoy access to thousands of popular apps on Google Play, including popular services such as local news, sports, and games, as well as content streaming from an ever-growing list of providers, for instant possibilities.

Next to DVB-C/T and IPTV, this new Series also supports satellite broadcasting in Europe*, making linear services more accessible in mountainous regions.

Chromecast built-in™

The new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series also benefits from PPDS’ Chromecast built-in™ technology and security – as debuted on Philips MediaSuite, the world’s first dedicated hospitality TV to include Chromecast built-in – bringing extensive user and financial benefits.

Already deployed and enjoyed on Philips MediaSuite TVs by guests at some of the world’s largest global hotel chains – including Accor, Best Western, IHG, Marriot, and Radisson – Chromecast built-in™ on Philips Hospitality TVs will also allow users to cast their favourite movies, TV shows, and music, from their own personal or communal device, directly onto the large screen in up to 4K.

As part of a long-term commitment to Android TV and Chromecast built-in™, extensive security protocols have also been built into the new Philips Hospitality 4500 Series TVs, with all user data, via casting or input directly on the display, immediately deleted upon departure.

Jan Van Hecke, Global Product Manager Professional TV at PPDS, added: “Android TV, together with Google Chromecast, is one of the world’s most widely used and recognised wireless streaming solutions available, with tens of millions of dongles sold and an untold number of active users. The beauty of Chromecast is in its simplicity. Whether for a first-time user or someone who has been casting since it debuted in 2013, it is a fast, simple, and seamless process that brings incredible value to our customers and satisfaction to users.”

Cleaner, more secure installations

For physical security, the inclusion of Chromecast built-in™ technology eliminates the risk of dongle thefts, while unsightly wires, and the need for external set top boxes, servicing costs, and costly recurring monthly subscription agreements can be avoided.

With versatility in mind, the Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series also comes with an extensive choice of exclusive remote management and monitoring capabilities, with a suite of new features allowing TVs to be perfectly tailored to meet the needs and requirements to suit a variety of healthcare and hotel room settings.

Always in CMND

CMND provides 24/7 monitoring and management of all Philips Hospitality TVs on the network, reducing the need for physical guest room visits (if applicable), for any updates, retuning, or troubleshooting. This helps to limit potential interruption or inconvenience while creating more sustainable business practices.

With the AppControl feature, AV/IT teams can effortlessly select, install, and manage all apps featured on the TV on a network – either collectively across a fleet of displays or on an individual basis, for more personalised experiences. This can be managed and performed entirely remotely, even when off site and working remotely.

To support the needs of both hotels and healthcare, Philips Hospitality TVs can be easily configured and tailored with a range of functions and features typically – but not exclusive – for either environment.

Hygiene

With hygiene remaining a top priority in healthcare and hotel environments, Philips Hospitality 4500 Series TVs come with a Philips Premium Hygienic Remote Control as standard. Made from anti-microbial materials, the remote is entirely cavity-free – including no raised buttons – allowing for fast and simple cleaning and reducing the risk of spreading harmful germs and bacteria.

Jeroen Verhaeghe concluded: “Hospitality is a key focus for PPDS and our teams all over the world work tirelessly to ensure we have the right solutions, with the right features and capabilities to bring true value to our partners and customers, and crucially, to guests and end users. The new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series redefines the way people perceive an entry level TV solution, delivering features and capabilities designed to bring those all-important home comforts, whether used in a small hotel, a hospital, or a care home.”

* Satellite in EU region only.

* Sizes 43”, 50” and 55” only and no DVB tuner in North America.