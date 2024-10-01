Event LED largesse: Longest event space dvLED display brings immersive backdrop for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7

Solution

Replacing the outdated 6x7 videowall within the main event space was an obvious and immediate win, while enabling the expansion of the fleet of cars on display, and the flexibility to change that fleet on demand, required some additional planning.

The PPDS team brought together its own business development and product management team, with leading AV solutions integrator, Ruitech Solutions, and videowall mounting experts from Vogel’s Products BV. The solution? An immense, impressive and immersive dvLED display that extends around the entire horseshoe of cars.

Selecting the Philips Public LED 7000 Series for its high refresh rate, colour and brightness uniformity, together with its creative elements, a 2.4mm pixel pitch was chosen to deliver a total screen resolution of 19240x1144 on the 46.25m wide by 2.75m high dvLED wall.

Assembly of this huge dvLED masterpiece started with the erection of a dedicated dvLED mounting system supplied and installed by Vogel’s and Ruitech, followed by the installation of 484x 41BDL7224L and 33x 31BDL7224L LED panels. Content is brought together with a Novastar H9 LED Controller, via a DS Templates content management system.

The whole project was completed in record time, taking only 23 days from start to finish, carried out by Ruitech Solutions together with the PPDS and Vogel’s teams and handed over to the Oracle Red Bull team for reformulation of fixtures and fittings, together with the F1 cars within this remarkably renovated event space.