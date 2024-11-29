Delivering a world of difference in a classroom display

With the education technology market predicted to more than double in value to $40.9 billion by 2022, the role of technology in classrooms has not only become an essential component for education, it is also a key decision maker for parents and students when selecting their school, college or university.

The responsibility, be it at primary, secondary (K12) or higher education, to provide the best learning environments for students to fulfil their potential is vital. What’s more, finding the right solution and getting maximum return on investment on technology spend has never been more important.

With increasing class sizes, varying abilities, ever-growing demand for higher education enrolment – expected to more than double to 265m by 2025 and 600m by 2040 – plus the hybrid approach, imposed by the current pandemic, to providing education simultaneously in the classroom and online – the task of providing a consistent, inclusive learning experience is key.

Going back to the drawing board

Character development, collaborative learning and creative thinking are all key ingredients for any learning environment to thrive. Students should feel empowered and involved. That’s what inspired the creation of the Philips T-Line, a new range of HD touch displays built from the ground up, working closely with academics and student groups to meet existing, current and future needs for the education sector.

At a glance, T-Line might appear be yet another premium HD educational touch display running on Android, but it’s far more than that. We’ve taken a revolutionary rather an evolutionary approach, reimagining the way interactive teaching and learning is conducted and achieved, turning any space into a truly collaborative, engaging and inspiring learning environment. Sounds like PR nonsense? Allow me to explain.



