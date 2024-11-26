Powering Evolution

Products

Introducing PPDS

A pioneering brand powered by the largest display manufacturer in the world. PPDS is the new global trading name for TPV Technology, represented by TP Vision and MMD—bringing together the full suite of Philips professional displays, LED, digital signage, monitors, and innovations within one brand. PPDS serves every industry in every part of the world, providing total solutions with all hardware, software, and system integration tailored to every business need.

Total solutions

A changing world calls for innovative thinking. PPDS has been formed to change the professional display industry by delivering total solutions for partners and end-customers through the personal approach of a single brand. With everything now under one roof, PPDS offers tailored innovations from concept to completion. This means faster rollouts, better sustainability, and flawless quality control to ensure optimal performance for your workplace now and well into the future.

Advancing business

It starts with a new brand, and just gets better. PPDS delivers decades of industry experience to help partners and end-customers achieve accelerated results in their market. Through our soon to be released Partner Program, channel partners will be equipped with world-class tools, resources, and exclusive benefits for dependable growth designed for an evolving world. Access to tailored training sessions, promotions, business opportunities, and status updates will also be available through our upcoming Online Business Platform. Special events, product demonstration studios, and all new innovations are just the beginning.

Experience PPDS

Ready to power your evolution? Continue your visit on the PPDS website and check back soon for the latest innovations designed for a successful future.

