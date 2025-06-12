Seen and heard: PPDS and Shure announce strategic global alignment to deliver full room audio visual solutions for corporate and educational spaces

Speaking at the official signing in Orlando, Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing at PPDS, said: “Our collaboration with Shure further extends our commitment to bringing ‘total solutions’ to market, delivering the industry's most advanced and complete range of hardware and software. Together, we are empowering our customers to purchase with confidence for all their project needs, no matter how complex or creative they might be.”

PL Wang, Vice President at the PPDS’ mother company, TPV Technology, said: “This industry first agreement marks the start of a powerful alliance between two global AV leaders, offering ultimate assurance to customers seeking integrated, proven, and scalable meeting room and learning space technologies.”

Seamless compatibility and experiences

Designed to bring unparalleled integrated audio visual experiences to a variety of collaborative settings and spaces – from boardrooms and mission critical government departments to school classrooms and university lecture theatres, customers of PPDS and Shure can bundle visual clarity with optimised audio for effortless deployment, management, and scalability.

Sharing a joint desire to deliver seamless audiovisual experiences to any room or setting, the collaboration integrates a robust range of Philips Professional Displays with Android SoC together with Shure’s IntelliMix Room Kits.

Showcasing at InfoComm 2025 on booth 2843, Shure’s IntelliMix Room Kits have been designed exclusively to drive collaboration in small, medium, and large spaces with simple and secure Microsoft Teams Rooms conferencing kits. IntelliMix Room Kits effortlessly deliver high quality audio and video experiences for collaboration spaces measuring up to 33x18ft (10x5.5m), using Shure’s premium audio signal processing, an intuitive touch panel, a superior all-in-one MXA902 ceiling array microphone and loudspeaker, and intelligent, high resolution video.

For the first time, IntelliMix Room Kits, selected depending on specific needs and requirements, including room size and population – are a proven solution with the Philips Signage 4050 (Q-Line), Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign, Philips Signage 4650 (D-Line) or Philips Collaboration 4152 (E-Line) displays, plus a yet to be announced range of Philips Unite LED AIO displays, at launch. More compatible displays will be announced in due course.

Bringing additional choice and flexibility to AV/IT managers, the collaboration will also benefit from a range of remote management capabilities. This will include full compatibility and integration of Shure’s cloud management system, ShureCloud, with Philips Wave - PPDS’ cloud-based remote device management platform – to support discovery, and soon to come control, of Shure devices, streamlining configuration and maintenance processes.

The collaboration includes partners and customers located in the EMEA, North America, Asia Pacific, and India.

‘Powerful alliance’

Chicago-based Shure – now celebrating 100 years of audio engineering and innovations – is the preferred audio provider and partner for some of the world’s biggest stars and events, including the most iconic moments in history, from Elvis Presley to Martin Luther King Jr.

Chris Merrick, Global Marketing Director, Meetings & Collaboration at Shure, commented: “Whether you’re an IT manager, lecturer, presenter, participant in a meeting, student in a class, or installation engineer, Shure has an innovative audio product to exceed your expectations.

“Our collaboration with PPDS creates a reliable end-to-end solution that organisations can trust. As hybrid working and learning continue to evolve, the need for simple, scalable, and certified AV solutions has never been more vital. By combining our strengths, we are delivering high performance experiences that inspire confidence. From the boardroom to the lecture hall.”

Frank Trossen, Global Business Development Director at PPDS, concluded: “We are delighted to partner with Shure in this global collaboration. Together, we are eliminating complexity and delivering a seamless ecosystem that combines best-in-class display and audio technologies. This partnership underscores our joint commitment to offering open and flexible solutions that empower integrators and end users alike.”

Live demonstrations of the integrated solution are available throughout InfoComm 2025, with Philips Professional Displays on demo at the Shure booth 2843, and Shure IntelliMix Room Kits on demo at the Philips booth 3351.

Not attending InfoComm 2025 in Orlando? No problem, demonstrations of the collaboration will be available via appointment inside PPDS’ growing estate of multidisciplinary PPDS Studio showrooms located around the world. These include locations in Amsterdam, Paris, Stockholm, Munich, Milano, New Delhi, New York, and the UK. And for hospitality customers with conferencing facilities, the collaboration will also be showcasing at HITEC on Philips booth 2415.