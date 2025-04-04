PPDS partners with leading Nordic TV and streaming provider Allente to bring premium entertainment to hotel guests with Philips MediaSuite TVs
Tailored viewing experiences for every hotel: Together Allente and PPDS set a new standard for hospitality entertainment choice and experiences with Philips MediaSuite – the dedicated hotel TV series with Google Cast™ – installed hotels in Scandinavia, bringing seamless access to the very best in premium live and on-demand content.
PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with leading Nordic TV and streaming provider Allente, adding new premium entertainment services and experiences for guests staying in hotel rooms with Philips MediaSuite TV in Scandinavia.
Founded in 2020 as part of a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, Allente – headquartered in Oslo and Stockholm – offers premium TV entertainment choices and streaming services via satellite and IPTV to one million customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.
Further demonstrating PPDS’ localised approach and commitment to supporting hoteliers in delivering personalised home-from-home TV entertainment experiences in all parts of the world, this latest international collaboration will provide guests with seamless and secure access to Allente’s new fully integrated hotel app.
Redefining hotel TV entertainment with Allente
Configured for Philips MediaSuite TVs, and available exclusively in Scandinavia, hoteliers and their guests have a choice of flexible competitively priced content packages to choose from. This ranges from curated premium channels to a full entertainment suite, with live sports, blockbuster movies, TV series, and other exclusive content available and accessible from a single convenient location.
With Philips MediaSuite – the complete, hassle-free hotel TV for hotels
Bringing even more choice for hoteliers and their guests with Philips MediaSuite TVs, this collaboration sees Allente join the growing list of streaming partners, including Apple TV Plus, Disney+, Netflix, Canal+, and more. Philips MediaSuite is the world’s first dedicated hospitality TV to come Netflix ready and with Google Cast built in, allowing guests to take full control of their viewing experiences by accessing their preferred streaming accounts via their own personal devices.
Nils Brovold, Sales Manager Pro TV for Nordics at PPDS commented: “With Allente we are enhancing the hotel guest experience, making in-room entertainment as intuitive and enjoyable as home streaming. Guests can personalise their viewing experience with instant access to their favourite content."
Therese Mellin, B2B Director at Allente, added: “This partnership with PPDS for Philips hotel TVs allows us to bring our premium entertainment offering to more hotels, elevating the guest experience to new heights.”