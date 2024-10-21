A restaurant (re)work of art

Background

Restaurant Nenuphar is situated on the banks of the river Leie in the picturesque village of Afsnee, on the outskirts of Ghent, Belgium. Magic. Inspiration. Natural. These are the words that infuse the venue, with its interior decorated with paintings by Belgian painter – one of the fathers of Flemish Expressionism – Gustave De Smet. With a beautiful terrace, and an eightroom hotel for those who wish to extend their stay, Nenuphar exudes a warm and friendly atmosphere, at one with its natural surroundings on the water’s edge.

Challenge

The team at Nenuphar strives to create a luxurious and welcoming atmosphere for its guests, blending fine dining with a versatile event space, with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation.

Recognising the paper wastage of using traditional paper posters to communicate important messages in the restaurant and restrooms, the team turned to the technical and creative AV solutions experts at TechWorks to find a modern, user friendly, and sustainable solution. The brief? To find a product that was easy to update without technical expertise, that was energy efficient into the long term, and that could integrate seamlessly into the elegant interior of the restaurant without distracting from the ambiance.