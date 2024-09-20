Commenting on his new position, Andrea said: “I am excited to have been given the opportunity and responsibility to lead Global Product Management from my home ground in Europe. Entering my tenth year with the company, I have never been more motivated or excited to be part of the team. The growth and impact we have, together with the leaps we have made in driving the importance of sustainability, for our customers and for the AV industry as a whole, have been nothing short of extraordinary. This is testament to the devotion and innovative minds of our elite team of professionals – the real backbone of our business.

“I look forward to continuing our commitment to providing best-in-class professional display products and software solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers around the world.”

The path to success

Andrea’s appointment continues PPDS’ proud track record of attracting, supporting and providing career paths for the AV industry’s leading talents, with Andrea’s appointment coming just weeks after Jan Van Tieghem, who has been with the company for 15 years, was promoted to the role of Director of Technical Sales Support.

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development, added: “Andrea's leadership skills, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge and experience, make him the ideal candidate to bring a European perspective to our global product strategy – something we think is unique for our industry.

“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the market's most enterprising leaders here at PPDS, with every one of them recognised for playing a vital role in the development and success of our company. Andrea has a great track record and dedication to bringing new, more energy conscious products to market, and we have full confidence in his abilities to drive the next wave of innovation. On behalf of the PPDS team, I extend congratulations to Andrea on his well-deserved promotion.”