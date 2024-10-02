Help increase your ROI this year all while offering your guests the amenity they are most looking for in their Best Western stay: An in-room experience that feels like home.

Now through May 30th, customers will receive 1 free* Philips MediaSuite TV with every 10 purchased! AND we are adding an extra year to the Industry’s already leading warranty of 3 years full exchange, bringing it to 4 YEARS when you take advantage of this promo.

For further SAVINGS, purchases 70 units or more receive a 65” Lobby TV or Middleware for PMS.

To qualify:

Customer MUST place order by May 30, 2024

Promotion can only be applied to new orders

Promotion applies to the Philips HFL6214U/27 or Philips HFL5214U/27 model in sizes ranging from 43" to 75"

Each free unit will be based on lower qualifying quantity (i.e. If 67 units are ordered, customer will receive 6 free units.)

*Terms and conditions apply: Offer applicable with new orders of Philips MediaSuite HFL6214U/27 and Philips HFL5214U/27 placed by May 30, 2024. Free display will be dispatched with main order. Maximum of 10 free displays per customer. No cash alternative is available.