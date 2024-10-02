Spring forward with Philips. Get the best hospitality TV and save big.
Ready to upgrade your hotel guests' experience? Let Philips help you get more while saving more with our Spring promotion.
Limited time:
Buy 10 Philips MediaSuite TVs get 1 free!
Help increase your ROI this year all while offering your guests the amenity they are most looking for in their Best Western stay: An in-room experience that feels like home.
Now through May 30th, customers will receive 1 free* Philips MediaSuite TV with every 10 purchased! AND we are adding an extra year to the Industry’s already leading warranty of 3 years full exchange, bringing it to 4 YEARS when you take advantage of this promo.
For further SAVINGS, purchases 70 units or more receive a 65” Lobby TV or Middleware for PMS.
To qualify:
Customer MUST place order by May 30, 2024
Promotion can only be applied to new orders
Promotion applies to the Philips HFL6214U/27 or Philips HFL5214U/27 model in sizes ranging from 43" to 75"
Each free unit will be based on lower qualifying quantity (i.e. If 67 units are ordered, customer will receive 6 free units.)
*Terms and conditions apply: Offer applicable with new orders of Philips MediaSuite HFL6214U/27 and Philips HFL5214U/27 placed by May 30, 2024. Free display will be dispatched with main order. Maximum of 10 free displays per customer. No cash alternative is available.
About Philips MediaSuite
Let your guests feel at home by making it easy for them to enjoy their favorite movies and shows on their hotel room TV.
With Philips MediaSuite, guests can access their own streaming accounts - including Netflix - ready to securely log-in, directly on the TV. Or they can choose to stream from their mobile device or laptop using the Chromecast built-in feature. Ready to pick up, exactly where they left off.
The best part is Philips MediaSuite is universal - it is the ONLY Hospitality TV ready to cast from an Apple or Android device right out of the box, with no extra equipment or recurring monthly fees necessary to allow your guests to cast their content. A win for you and a win for your guests.
Meet the Only Hospitality TV with Netflix & Chromecast Built-In
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or boxes, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast built-in is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps—their smart device becomes the remote.
Contact
Get in touch