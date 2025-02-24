Stream team: CANAL+ BUSINESS partners with PPDS to bring thousands of additional movies and live entertainment choices to hotel guests with Philips MediaSuite TVs
Delivering access to up to 90,000 on-demand content channels* and 80 live channels**, the introduction of CANAL+ ROOM STREAMING further reaffirms Philips MediaSuite’s position as the world’s leading professional hotel TV series.
PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with French streaming giant, CANAL+ BUSINESS.
Announced at EquipHotel 2024 in Paris in November, this exclusive collaboration sees CANAL+ BUSINESS extend its reach into the hotel industry for the first time, with the ground breaking range of Google Cast™ and Netflix ready™ Philips MediaSuite TVs at the heart of its global strategy.
Adding thousands of new live and on-demand entertainment services – accounting for millions of hours of viewing – this all-inclusive package set, available in the CANAL+ BUSINESS regions.
A choice of five packages have been developed, empowering hoteliers with a differentiated entertainment experience with CANAL+ ROOM STREAMING integrated directly onto Philips MediaSuite hotel TVs. Guests can enjoy the full wealth of the CANAL+ offer live and on demand. This includes a wide choice of ultra-recent films, international series, and original creations, all in Version Francaise (VF), Version Originale (VO), or Version Originale Sous-Titrée (VOST – with French subtitles). The package also includes major sporting events live with one hundred per cent of UEFA's European championships, and live and on-demand DTT channels, as well as a selection of foreign channels.
Working with a shared ambition to bring unparalleled choice and entertainment experiences to hotel guests – from small B&Bs to multinational chains and resorts – PPDS and CANAL+ BUSINESS have developed a fully integrated app and offering. This includes competitive purchase or leasing, plus integration of the equipment, as well as after sales service***, exclusively for hotels.
CANAL+ means business
Ensuring a seamless experience for guests and hoteliers alike, eliminating lengthy and often frustrating login processes, customer authentication is confirmed immediately upon entering the room. The integrated app has also been designed with the highest levels of security and peace of mind, with all customer data, including content viewed and any other additional login information, immediately deleted upon checkout.
Franck Dufrene, Business Director Philips Hospitality TV at PPDS, commented: “As the industry’s only available hotel TV with Netflix ready hotel TV with integrated Google Cast™, and providing secure and instant access to the world’s most popular streaming platforms, we continue to transform the perception of hotel TVs.”
“With the addition of CANAL+ ROOM STREAMING, we are able to satisfy the viewing needs and habits for millions more guests staying in hotels where Philips MediaSuite TVs are installed, letting them to take full control of their experience and ensuring a seamless transition from their home to their hotel room.”
Ali Zeboudj, Director of CANAL+ BUSINESS, added: “As we continue to evolve our offering into the professional sector, we are delighted to have teamed up with PPDS to debut our new hotel offering with Philips MediaSuite.
“This partnership enables us to offer our hotel customers an innovative and comprehensive solution combining CANAL+'s exclusive content, a Philips MediaSuite TV. With this new premium service, hotel guests will benefit from an enriched experience and hotel managers will be empowered with a turnkey service.”
Franck concluded: “2024 has been an incredible year for PPDS and Philips MediaSuite TVs, with the hotel industry and leading platform providers continuing to recognise the experience enhancing opportunities available through our market leading hotel entertainment solutions”.