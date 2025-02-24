Stream team: CANAL+ BUSINESS partners with PPDS to bring thousands of additional movies and live entertainment choices to hotel guests with Philips MediaSuite TVs

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with French streaming giant, CANAL+ BUSINESS.

Announced at EquipHotel 2024 in Paris in November, this exclusive collaboration sees CANAL+ BUSINESS extend its reach into the hotel industry for the first time, with the ground breaking range of Google Cast™ and Netflix ready™ Philips MediaSuite TVs at the heart of its global strategy.

Adding thousands of new live and on-demand entertainment services – accounting for millions of hours of viewing – this all-inclusive package set, available in the CANAL+ BUSINESS regions.

A choice of five packages have been developed, empowering hoteliers with a differentiated entertainment experience with CANAL+ ROOM STREAMING integrated directly onto Philips MediaSuite hotel TVs. Guests can enjoy the full wealth of the CANAL+ offer live and on demand. This includes a wide choice of ultra-recent films, international series, and original creations, all in Version Francaise (VF), Version Originale (VO), or Version Originale Sous-Titrée (VOST – with French subtitles). The package also includes major sporting events live with one hundred per cent of UEFA's European championships, and live and on-demand DTT channels, as well as a selection of foreign channels.

Working with a shared ambition to bring unparalleled choice and entertainment experiences to hotel guests – from small B&Bs to multinational chains and resorts – PPDS and CANAL+ BUSINESS have developed a fully integrated app and offering. This includes competitive purchase or leasing, plus integration of the equipment, as well as after sales service***, exclusively for hotels.