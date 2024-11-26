Designed to bring leaders across our industry together to create a connected global network, the PPDS GPA delivers real value not only to its members, but to our whole business community. When any PPDS partner needs support with an international project, it’s the GPA members who will benefit from that business too.



Heading up the GPA, Simone Gagliardi has an incredible network of business connections. We took five minutes with him to discover his journey building the Alliance in the last 12 months…

What does the GPA mean to you?

Our Global Partner Alliance – the PPDS GPA – is much more than a grouping of partners selected for their international presence. Each of our GPA members has been selected as a trusted member of our network, a partner who epitomises quality and expertise, and who has clear synergies with the PPDS way of working. For our partners, the GPA is a trusted network that connects our partners with proven expertise – across every territory and in every marketplace. For us, the GPA was conceived as a meeting of the very best. And its certainly turning out that way!

How are you building the GPA?

Our GPA ‘club’ is by select invitation only. Working with directors and key team members in each territory, we select members of the GPA to represent us with each of the technologies we offer, and across our strategically-selected key industries.

As a member who has already been invited to the ‘club’ you should be aware that this is a pretty big thing! And we aim to keep building on the benefits for you, to ensure your business, and ours, can continue to grow into the future.

How did you choose the name ‘GPA’?

At PPDS we try to have very clear names for our programs and initiatives. We elected to call our network the Global Partner Alliance because it is immediately recognisable and very translatable on an international level. Funnily enough, we recently reviewed the name, yet in a poll carried out internationally with some of our own business members, GPA remained a clear winner for us all.

You were focusing on retail in the international team?

While I was supporting the international team with my retail knowledge and expertise built up over many years in the industry, actually it has always been the intention that I oversee all the functions of the GPA. You will no doubt have seen we are recruiting for an international account manager to cover retail and, with core solutions, as well as our direct view LED range growing all the time, retail will continue to be a strong sector for our international team.

You joined PPDS back in 2011. What have you learned?

PPDS is a business built on teamwork, especially with our partners. Throughout my time working as the Sales Director for Italy, collaborating and connecting with customers always resulted in netter business. That same strategy is highly portable, and it is the model upon which the Global Partner Alliance is built. Customer service should always come from the core.