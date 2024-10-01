Avis aux élèves et informations importantes
Tenez vos étudiants, votre personnel et vos visiteurs informés à tout moment. Utilisez les écrans Philips D-Line et Q-Line pour diffuser des mises à jour en direct et des informations importantes en un instant, afin que tout le monde soit sur la même longueur d'onde. Nos partenaires en affichage dynamique peuvent également vous aider à mettre en place une programmation automatique du contenu pour des mises à jour sans effort.
Toujours à jour
Vous avez besoin de diffuser du contenu de manière indépendante dans vos espaces communs ?
Vous avez besoin que vos écrans présentent toujours du contenu - vous ne pouvez pas accepter un écran noir dans vos couloirs par exemple ?
Vous souhaitez partager facilement des flux de médias sociaux à vos élèves ?
Des informations en un instant
Améliorez
Présentez fièrement l'image de marque de votre école pour améliorer la culture du campus.
Affichez
Affichez les nouvelles importantes, les mises à jour et les informations d'urgence
Lecture en continu
Le contenu dynamique favorise l'engagement
Telelogos - partenaire privilégié
Expériences numériques dans les écoles avec Telelogos
Avec Telelogos, développez l'attractivité et la valeur de votre établissement en accélérant l'information des élèves et des enseignants lorsqu'ils sont sur place ou étudient à distance, en optimisant l'utilisation des salles et autres espaces partagés et la mobilité et en supervisant et sécurisant les équipements connectés.
GoBright - partenaire privilégié
Une journée à l'école avec GoBright
Des possibilités infinies pour utiliser l'environnement scolaire de manière plus intelligente et plus efficace.
GoBright propose des solutions intelligentes pour la gestion des salles, des bureaux et des visiteurs ainsi que pour l'affichage numérique.
Tiger meeting room solutions
Meeting room booking solution with Tiger
The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business
Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.
It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.
It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.
At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
